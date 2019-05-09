Theater For The New City Presents EARTH CRY

May. 9, 2019  

"Earth Cry" is a musical presentation about the environmental crisis and its effect upon the next generation. Interpreted by soloists Gina S. Pemberton, Corrine MacLean, Lukas Baeskow, Nicholas Biddle, and a background chorus, the perspective of this young generation questioning what kind of environment they are inheriting is brought to life.

Earth Cry is a powerful piece intended to shaking people up and raising awareness for the protection of the planet.

Directed by Frances R. Key.

24 May 2019, 7.40pm, 24th Annual Lower East Side Festival of the Arts, 155 First Ave, New York, NY 10003. https://theaterforthenewcity.net/?vh_show=lower-east-side-festival-of-the-arts-2019



