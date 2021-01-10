TheSharedScreen's TAPE Returns

TheSharedScreen's riveting adaptation of Stephen Belber's hit play TAPE returns February 5-7, 12-14. To experience the intense intimacy and hidden power of virtual theater, TAPE is a must-see. This is not staged, streamed, or post-produced. It is a live performance of a hit play, fully adapted from stage and film to a video call. From three people trapped in a motel room, to three people trapped in Zoom. A woman and two men, a high-school love triangle, are forced to confront accusations and denials of rape 10 years later.

In the simple, direct medium of a video call, TAPE draws you into the world of the players in utterly unexpected and transformative ways. It is as if each player is speaking directly to you. The intensity of their conflicts flows through you. You become a silent, invisible witness inside their lives, seeing them precisely as they see one another, literally eye-to-eye. TAPE opens the door to theatrical experiences as engaging, provocative, and intense as any other form of theater or, for that matter, any other medium.

TheSharedScreen is breaking ground for all theatermakers to create readily accessible works that interrogate profound questions and connect with an intimacy that demands attention and understanding. TAPE has been recognized worldwide for 20 years as a powerful exploration of rape, coercion, consent, manipulation, and truth. In this unique adaptation, the moral and ethical conflicts of the play land with a profound, visceral impact.

To experience the power of TAPE and this new dramatic medium, please see the trailer. Tickets for the February run are now available online here.