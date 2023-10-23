The Vole Sisters Come To Under St. Marks Theater This Month

In this mostly improvised, partly scripted, audience interactive show, improvisers Double D (Nannette Deasy and Graceann Dorse) portray Fatima and Elsbeth Vole, the 21st century's most bona fide psychic mediums who can absolutely, without any doubt, talk to ghosts.

Using audience suggestions to get the names of the dearly departed, Fatima and Elsbeth communicate with the spirits and answer the audience's burning questions about the afterlife. But is it all just a hoax? Or will they be visited by some real spirits who have something to say? You don't have to be psychic to know the answer... no matter what happens, you'll be laughing to death!!

Monday, October 30, 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 31, 7:00pm

Under St. Marks Theater

94 St Marks Place

New York, NY 10009

Presented by Double D (Nannette Deasy and Graceann Dorse) and

FRIGID NYC

Directed by Sarah Nowak

Tickets: $25 +$2 fee LIVE // $20 +$2 fee VIRTUAL (both sliding scale)

Double D has been doubling down on the funny since 2013. In addition to creating and performing in full-length shows, Double D performs improv sets all over New York City. They've brought their shows to festivals including the Rochester Fringe Festival, Scranton Fringe Festival, the Pittsburgh Fringe Festival, and the NYC Improv Festival. They also make short films, including an improvised comedy pilot self-titled DOUBLE D, which won Best Comedy at the 2015 Princeton Independent Film Festival; and LE MEOW MORT which was an official selection at the 2019 Women in Comedy Festival and Catalyst Content Festival. Previous full-length shows include the improvised horror/comedy SCRANTON BUCKETS; and REJECTS ANONYMOUS, an improvised 12-step meeting for chronic losers. GLAMOUR PUSS features Double D as the Zimmer Sisters, the internet's leading pet influencer agents, and won several awards at the 2021 Pittsburgh Fringe Festival and 2021 Tucson Fringe Festival.