The Tank to Present World Premiere of [UNTITLED JANE AUSTEN EXPERIMENT]

---------- Forwarded message ---------

From: Christopher Stevenson <theatreofwar77@gmail.com>

Date: Tue, Oct 31, 2023 at 11:35 AM

Subject: WORLD PREMIERE: THE TANK PRESENTS [UNTITLED Jane Austen EXPERIMENT]

To: BroadwayWorld <newsdesk@broadwayworld.com>

THE TANK PRESENTSUNTITLED Jane Austen EXPERIMENT



[DECEMBER 2,3,9,10,16,17]

Loosely made from Jane Austen's "Persuasion"



Christopher-Rashee Stevenson and his collaborators attempt to take you and themselves on a skeletal, surrealistic live tour through Jane Austen's final novel, “Persuasion”. Using Austen's source text collaged in with other found text(s), sound, and found object to create a Morrisonesque exploration of human nature, the human heart, class, race, second time ‘round romance, and the joy and infiniteness of live performance.

Untitled Jane Austen Experiment will play at The Tank (312 W. 36 st. Manhattan, New York) December 2-17 Tickets ($15-25) will be available to be purchased soon at (Click Here) The show will run 75 minutes.

The cast features Dee Beasneal, Alexander Reed, Eleanor Hutchins, Rachel Moe, Justin Gordon, Colin Pieters, and Katiuska Tahiri Herrand.

Text: Jane Austen

Other Text: Antonin Artaud, Helen Oyeyemi

Director/Adaptor/Sound Design: Christopher-Rashee Stevenson

The Tank is a nonprofit off-off-Broadway performance venue and producer in Manhattan, New York. The organization was founded in May 2003 by a group of young artists and has since moved several times, residing on 36th Street as of 2017. The Tank presents art across several disciplines (comedy, dance, theater, music, film), produced at no fee for use of the venue to the presenting artists. Beyond presenting work at its resident home in Manhattan, the theater has also produced shows performed elsewhere throughout New York City, collectively presenting over 1,000 performances each year. Between 2016 and 2018, five of the theater's shows were nominated for a total of six Drama Desk Awards and in 2020, the theater itself received an Obie Award for its work supporting emerging artists.

Christopher-Rashee Stevenson is an experimental theater artist from Baltimore, Maryland. Recently seen in the marathon reading of "The Autobiography of Malcolm X As Told to Alex Haley" at The Metropolitan Opera. As well as in Elevator Repair Service's "Ulysses" at the Bard Fisher Center& PRELUDE '23. Former SUITE/SPACE ('20-'21) artist at Mabou Mines. And alum of Lincoln Center Theater Directors Lab ‘18. His work as performer and/or director has been featured at The Performing Garage, DeSingel International Arts Center, Festival D'Avignon, Philadelphia Fringe, JACK, HERE Arts Center, The Public, The Actor's Studio, Williams College, REDCAT, American Repertory Theater, Millennium Film Workshop, Lincoln Center Education, LaMaMa, Art House Productions, Symphony Space, and the Eubie Blake Jazz Institute. Upcoming: Baldwin&Buckley at Cambridge (UC Berkeley) & Hamlet (July 2024-Collapsable Hole)

Text: Jane Austen

Other Text: Antonin Artaud, Helen Oyeyemi

Director/Adaptor/Sound Design: Christopher-Rashee Stevenson

Main Poster Design: Wo Westone