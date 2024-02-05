The Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUST

This epic story unfolds through riveting performances by a stellar cast and innovative staging, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience.

By: Feb. 05, 2024

The Tank to Present TEREZIN: CHILDREN OF THE HOLOCAUST The Terezin Project will bring its award-winning play, "Terezin: Children of the Holocaust" to The Tank, an off-Broadway theater renowned as a home for emerging artists. This gripping production transports audiences to a cramped cell at the Theresienstadt (Terezin) concentration camp on June 23, 1944, inhabited by six children on the day of an inspection by the International Red Cross. This epic story unfolds through riveting performances by a stellar cast and innovative staging, promising an unforgettable theatrical experience.

While the play suggests the grim reality of what lies ahead for the children of the camp, "Terezin" also paints a portrait of the undaunted ability to hope residing in a child's heart. Set against a backdrop of the Holocaust, the play communicates a universal and unfortunately relevant message about the consequences of hate and discrimination, the imperative for greater social responsibility, and the empowering impact of every individual voice in standing up to hatred.

"We feel privileged to bring 'Terezin: Children of the Holocaust' to The Tank," said playwright and co-director Anna Smulowitz. "This is not an easy story to tell and I am in awe of these young actors and their commitment to remembering and honoring the lives of the more than two million children lost in the Holocaust."

Smulowitz wrote "Terezin" more than 50 years ago, inspired by an exhibit at the Cincinnati Art Museum showcasing artwork and letters from children imprisoned in World War II concentration camps. The play has been continuously performed across the United States and internationally, including performances in Cuba, at the Fringe Festival in Scotland, in Panama, in Germany, in Theresienstadt and at Auschwitz. The current production, co-directed by Andrew Valianti, features three casts of young actors aged 8 to 19.

Venue: The Tank, 312 W36 Street, New York, NY 10008

Performance Dates and Times:

- Saturday, February 17, 2024, 7:00 PM

- Sunday, February 18, 2024, 3:00 PM & 7:00 PM

Tickets for "Terezin: Children of the Holocaust" are available now at Click Here or by calling (212) 563-6269.

The mission of "Terezin" is to spread a profound message of healing and hope, calling on each generation to combat hatred and violence in today's world. The play concludes with a talkback featuring playwright Anna Smulowitz and the cast. We invite you to join us for this powerful and thought-provoking theatrical experience.

About The Terezin Project:

Terezin: Children of the Holocaust is a not-for-profit 501(c)3 organization dedicated to fighting racism, antisemitism, discrimination, intolerance and bullying through education and the arts. For more information: https://www.terezin.org/




