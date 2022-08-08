The Tank Announces Three World Premieres For Fall 2022 Season

The Tank has announced programming for Fall 2022 for their Proscenium and Black Box Theaters (312 W 36th St, New York, NY, 10018).

The fall season will begin September 22 with Body Through Which the Dream Flows, a dance/theatre/gymnastics piece by Soomi Kim and directed by Kim & Meghan Finn that will run through October 15. Following that is the family-friendly Simon and His Shoes by Steph Singer and Laurel Haines and also directed by Finn, which will run for the month of October. Vatican Falls, by Frank J. Avella, co-directed by Avella and Carlotta Brentan, and co-produced with High Voltage will run October 27 - November 13.

For tickets and more information on each production, visit www.thetanknyc.org.

BODY THROUGH WHICH THE DREAM FLOWS

Written and Choreographed by Soomi Kim

Co-directed by Meghan Finn and Soomi Kim

Movement generated by the Company

September 22 - October 15, 2022

Intersecting theatre artist Soomi Kim's personal history as a veteran gymnastics coach, the aftermath of the Larry Nassar scandal, and the deconstruction of the sport's governing body, this dance/theatre work navigates the sport in the time of #metoo and #cancelculture. Featuring dance and gymnastics inspired movement generated by an ensemble of 6 competitive gymnasts.

The cast of Body Through Which the Dream Flows will include Nora Avci, Olivia Caraballoso, Ai Clancy, Soomi Kim, Madison Rodriguez, and Shayna Wilson.

Body Through Which the Dream Flows will feature sound design by Zeke Stewart. Alexandra Beller is the Choreography Consultant, Sarah Gancher is the Dramaturg.

Body Through Which the Dream Flows was originally workshopped in New Ohio's Ice Factory 2022.

SIMON AND HIS SHOES

For family audiences

By Steph Singer and Laurel Haines

Directed by Meghan Finn

October 1 - 30, 2022

What do you do when your shoes walk out on you? Simon and His Shoes is an original shoes-ical about a pair of shoes, Bud & Beedle, who walk out on their owner, Simon, because he doesn't wear them, and he never even leaves the house. Simon chases after his shoes with the help of his younger sister Izzy. Follow these characters on an adventure of a lifetime taking them from their ordinary lives into a world of larger-than-life characters and increasingly bizarre and surreal situations. Simon could never have guessed, but his runaway shoes might be the best thing that ever happened to him.

The show features original puppets by The Ladies of Mischief, who toured nationally and internationally with Pedro Reyes' Manufacturing Mischief (2018). Puppeteers include Sammy Pignalosa, Layla Khoshnoudi, Sarah Ziegler, Mery Cheung, Julia Darden and Christina Stone. Also featuring vocal performances by Steph Singer, Christian McQueen, and Nadine Wild-Palmer.

Set Design by Christopher and Justin Swader, Lighting Design by Yang Yu, Video Design by David Pym, costumes by Patricia Marjorie.

VATICAN FALLS

By Frank J. Avella

Directed by Avella and Carlotta Brentan

Co-produced with High Voltage

October 27 - November 20, 2022

Based on factual accounts and events, Vatican Falls follows the life of one survivor who struggles with understanding how those closest to him could damage him the deepest. The multi-genre, non-linear play probes the conflicting feelings involved in most sexual abuse situations and dares to confront the truth about the ever-growing scandal and the Church's complicity in it. The piece also takes a dramatic fictional twist.

Vatican Falls will include costume design by Shirlee Idzakovich, movement choreography by Christine "Cappy" Dow., publicity is by Daniel DeMello / DDPR, casting by Judy Bowman, and social media managed by John David West. The rest of the Vatican Falls creative and tech team will be announced in September.

All attendees and artists of an in-person performance at The Tank NYC will be required to display proof of full covid vaccination before being admitted to the space, either by showing a vaccination record (vaccination card) at least two weeks out from the final dose of an approved vaccine, or by using New York's free Excelsior Pass service, available here.

Patrons will also be required to wear medical grade masks while indoors at all times.