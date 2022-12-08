The Sixth Annual Chanukahstravaganza Comes to Littlefield This Month

THE SIXTH ANNUAL CHANUKAHSTRAVAGANZA is set for Thursday, December 22 at 8 p.m.

Lana Schwartz and Ilana Michelle Rubin are two Jewish (you might have guessed), native New Yorkers who always get pretty lonely around the holiday season. For the sixth year in a row, they've invited some of the funniest Jewish comedians in New York City (where else?) to help them celebrate the Miracle of Lights: Chanukah. Hannukah. Hanukah. However you choose to spell it. There will be songs, there will be laughter, there will be surprises, and you know there will be gelt. Lots of gelt. Tons of it.

This is not a Christmas show. This isn't even a holiday show. This is a Chanukah show. People of all faiths are, of course, welcome!

*PLEASE NOTE: This event will be mixed seated/standing. Arrive early for best seat selection.

*Individual performer appearances subject to change without notice.