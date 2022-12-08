Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Sixth Annual Chanukahstravaganza Comes to Littlefield This Month

The event is set for Thursday, December 22 at 8 p.m.

Dec. 08, 2022  

The Sixth Annual Chanukahstravaganza Comes to Littlefield This Month

THE SIXTH ANNUAL CHANUKAHSTRAVAGANZA is set for Thursday, December 22 at 8 p.m.

Lana Schwartz and Ilana Michelle Rubin are two Jewish (you might have guessed), native New Yorkers who always get pretty lonely around the holiday season. For the sixth year in a row, they've invited some of the funniest Jewish comedians in New York City (where else?) to help them celebrate the Miracle of Lights: Chanukah. Hannukah. Hanukah. However you choose to spell it. There will be songs, there will be laughter, there will be surprises, and you know there will be gelt. Lots of gelt. Tons of it.

This is not a Christmas show. This isn't even a holiday show. This is a Chanukah show. People of all faiths are, of course, welcome!

*PLEASE NOTE: This event will be mixed seated/standing. Arrive early for best seat selection.

*Individual performer appearances subject to change without notice.



BroadwayWorld Logo Vote Now for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
Vote Nowvoting ends in


Einhorn Prize Reading Announced At Triad Theater, December 11 Photo
Einhorn Prize Reading Announced At Triad Theater, December 11
On Sunday December 11 at 2pm, there will be a presentation of the winners of the first David A. Einhorn Playwriting Prize The event will be held at the Triad Theater, 158 W. 72nd Street. The event will run 90 minutes and include readings of the 1st and 2nd prize winners, some words about David Einhorn, and a talkback on the topics addressed by the plays.
Off-Brand Opera Presents CAROUSEL, December 10 & 11 Photo
Off-Brand Opera Presents CAROUSEL, December 10 & 11
Off-Brand Opera returns this fall with a fresh take on Carousel, the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. Carousel will be presented with a fresh take on the classic work, featuring performers from a variety of artistic backgrounds in restaurant Bella Ciao's intimate basement cabaret space.
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. to be Presented at AMT Theater in January Photo
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. to be Presented at AMT Theater in January
​January 18th through the 22nd is BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at AMT Theater. Wednesday through Saturday at 7pm, Saturday at 2 and Sunday at 3pm.
QUILLÉN A New Musical To Premiere At Winterfest, December 13-17 Photo
QUILLÉN A New Musical To Premiere At Winterfest, December 13-17
Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and Teatro Latea unite to present the new Chilean musical Quillén at New York Theater Festival's Winterfest, December 13-17, 2022.

More Hot Stories For You


Einhorn Prize Reading Announced At Triad Theater, December 11Einhorn Prize Reading Announced At Triad Theater, December 11
December 7, 2022

On Sunday December 11 at 2pm, there will be a presentation of the winners of the first David A. Einhorn Playwriting Prize The event will be held at the Triad Theater, 158 W. 72nd Street. The event will run 90 minutes and include readings of the 1st and 2nd prize winners, some words about David Einhorn, and a talkback on the topics addressed by the plays.
Off-Brand Opera Presents CAROUSEL, December 10 & 11Off-Brand Opera Presents CAROUSEL, December 10 & 11
December 7, 2022

Off-Brand Opera returns this fall with a fresh take on Carousel, the beloved Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. Carousel will be presented with a fresh take on the classic work, featuring performers from a variety of artistic backgrounds in restaurant Bella Ciao's intimate basement cabaret space.
BEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. to be Presented at AMT Theater in JanuaryBEAUTY AND THE BEAST JR. to be Presented at AMT Theater in January
December 7, 2022

​January 18th through the 22nd is BEAUTY AND THE BEAST at AMT Theater. Wednesday through Saturday at 7pm, Saturday at 2 and Sunday at 3pm.
QUILLÉN A New Musical To Premiere At Winterfest, December 13-17QUILLÉN A New Musical To Premiere At Winterfest, December 13-17
December 6, 2022

Latiné Musical Theatre Lab and Teatro Latea unite to present the new Chilean musical Quillén at New York Theater Festival's Winterfest, December 13-17, 2022.
Little Red Light Theatre Presents AN INFINITE ACHE By David SchulnerLittle Red Light Theatre Presents AN INFINITE ACHE By David Schulner
December 6, 2022

Little Red Light Theatre will be presenting An Infinite Ache by David Schulner running Dec 15th -18th 2022 at the NuBox Theatre located at 754 9th Ave; 4th floor.
share