The Russian Arts Theater and Studio Presents ENEMIES OF THE PEOPLE: Artists Under Stalin's Bloody Reign

After a sold-out run at Pushkin Hall, The Russian Arts Theater and Studio is pleased to present an encore run of Enemies Of The People: Poetry and Music Under Stalinist Regime. Returning January 15th at 8PM, renowned Russian director Aleksey Burago leads a critically-acclaimed ensemble in this original show featuring the works and memoirs of Anna Akhmatova, Nadezhda & Osip Mandelstam, Mikhail Bulgakov, Vladimir Mayakovsky, Boris Pasternak, Dmitry Shostakovich, Marina Tsvetaeva and more.

During Stalin's bloody and stormy reign, writers faced intense censorship and scrutiny. As their lives turned impossibly difficult under tyranny, the poet became in return a figure of power and popularity. Remarkably, novelists, poets and musicians from the early decades of the Soviet Union produced some of the most imaginative and redemptive works in the history of the twentieth century. Their voices would become the conscience of millions suffering under oppression. This January, join The Russian Arts Theater & Studio for an evening of theatrical re-imaginings of poetry and memoirs, mixed with wine and live music at the intimate and rustic Pushkin Hall.

This production is staged by award-winning Russian director Aleksey Burago with an international cast featuring Michael Donaldson, Luisa Menzen, Flavio Romeo, Paulo Quiros, Tom Schubert, Lana Stimmler and Di Zhu.

The five encore performances will take place Jan 15th to Jan 18th at 8PM, with an additional matinee performance on January 18th at 3PM at The Russian Arts Theater & Studio, located at 165 W86th Street, Pushkin Hall, New York, NY 10024. Tickets can be purchased at www.russiantheater.org or in person at the theater.





