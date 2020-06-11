The Resident Acting Company Announces Virtual Summer Events

The Resident Acting Company, formed two years ago by members of the Pearl Theater Company, announced today that they will present Play Dates With The RAC, three online Zoom Events.

The RAC has chosen three classic (and timely) plays to read in three 60 minute Zoom sessions. Audience members will receive a digital copy of the play in advance so they can read it. Artistic Associate Kate Farrington will lead these sessions, and each will feature a different guest artist or scholar. These events will explore the background of the play and playwright, hear readings from the script by members of the Resident Acting Company, and end with a Q&A session where the audience can join the conversation.

The Resident Acting Co has been performing script in hand readings of great classic plays as well as new works to great acclaim and sold out houses at The Players for the last two years. The mission of this company is to perform these plays because of the power they contain to address the issues that we as a society are facing today. The issue of police brutality against black people in America that has exploded into public action and conversation over the past few weeks have prompted The RAC to respond,

and so they have chosen three plays that address issues of police brutality, inequality and racism.

If you wish to sign up for these events email The RAC at: ractheatre@gmail.com and put "Play Date" in the subject line and mention which event you would like to attend. Audience members will receive a confirmation email with a digital copy of the play, and then a Zoom invite and password the day of the event, shortly before it begins.

The first Play Date will be on June 24th at 6PM on Zoom and will feature the play Dutchman by Amiri Baraka. Kate Farrington and RJ Foster will lead the discussion for this event. First performed in 1964 at The Cherry Lane Theatre in Greenwich Village this play has ignited discussion, controversy, and the passions of all who encountered it. Artistic Director Bradford Cover says, "The RAC is looking forward to a serious look at this brilliant piece of theatre, and how it can help us all see clearly the violence and racism that black people encounter throughout their lives." The RAC is hosting this event free of charge with a suggested donation to: The Bail Project at https://bailproject.org/

The second Play Date will take place on July 22nd at 6PM on Zoom and will feature the play Accidental Death of An Anarchist by Dario Fo. This play is based on actual events in Milan Italy in 1969. Following the violent bombing of a bank in the city the police detained a man named Giovanni Pinelli. He died from falling from the fourth floor window of the police station. Fo turns these events into an absurd and darkly humorous play. In his trademark blend of commedia dell'arte physical comedy and brutal political commentary, Dario Fo, the great gadfly of 20th century Italian politics, channels a nation's anger at police corruption into a madcap masterpiece of societal outrage. The third Play Date takes place on August 26th at 6PM on Zoom and that title is to be announced in the coming weeks.

