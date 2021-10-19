The Resident Acting Company Announces Casting For ANTIGONE

The Resident Acting Company, formed three years ago by members of the Pearl Theater Company, has just announced casting for their return to live theatre. They will present a live, in person staged reading of Antigone by Sophocles and Translated by Robert Fagles on October 25th at 7PM at St. Ignatius of Antioch on the Upper West Side.

Antigone will be played by Tabatha Gayle, a regular with the company and Creon will be played by long time company member Carol Schultz.

"We are looking forward to having a woman play this role," said Artistic Director Bradford Cover, "Carol is an extraordinary actor and she will bring a very powerful and interesting take to this character." Ismene will be acted by RADA graduate and alumni of The Pearl Theatre (she played Perdita in their production of The Winters Tale) Imani Jade Powers.

Another long time company member Dominic Cuskern will play Teriseus, and newcomer Peter Macklin will play Haemon. Finally, esteemed classical theatre actor Carine Montbertrand will lead the chorus and also play the comical sentry.

AD Cover says, "We hope that doing a Greek Tragedy like Antigone in a church will teach us something new about this play. These plays were originally meant as a means to a catharsis, and a communion with religious belief. What better place than a church to have that experience."

To order tickets go to: racnyc.org

NOTE: All audience members will be required to show valid Photo ID and valid proof of full Covid 19 vaccination before entering the church, and will be required to wear appropriate face coverings at all times while in the building in accordance with CDC guidelines.