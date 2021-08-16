The Players Club to Present ERNIE BIRD: A COMPOSER'S NIGHT

This week, on Thursday, August 19th, at 9 pm, The Players Club, a historic club founded by Edwin Booth, will present Ernie Bird: A Composer's Night. The first concert dedicated to Ernie Bird's music, and his life as a theatre composer, will include songs from the musicals he composed for: Soroka (Book & Lyrics by Trinity Chen), Return to Grace (Book by Gabrielle Mirabella, Lyrics by Jessie Field), Ren Faire (Book by Gabrielle Mirabella, Lyrics by Jessie Field), RISE (Book & Lyrics by Gabrielle Mirabella), Dotted Line (Book by Ernie Bird, Lyrics by Sammy Hakim) and The Foreign States of America (Book & Lyrics by Ernie Bird), featuring Sophie Moshofsky (Mamma Mia, Noises Off), Sabina Petra (Beauty and The Beast), and Kevin B. Weinbold on piano (Kiss Me, Kate; The Threepenny Opera). Influenced by composers such as Steve Reich, Sergei Prokofiev, Max Richter, Stephen Sondheim, Adam Guettel, & Georgy Sviridov; Ernie Bird "brings both craft and instinct to each new piece, resulting in music theater that feels fresh and exciting."

Ernie Bird is a queer musical theatre composer, writer, actor, singer & music producer, born and raised in Ukraine. He has received numerous writing accolades, including; The International Songwriting Competition (Finalist 2012 & Semi-Finalist 2013, 2017, 2018, Nashville), and The Curtain Up Musical Theatre Songwriting Competition (2017, 2020, Boston). After receiving a competitive Graduate scholarship, Ernie attended the New York University Tisch School of the Arts where he received an MFA in Musical Theatre Writing. Currently, he is part of Theatre Now New York National Musical Writers Group, developing Ren Faire (Book by Gabrielle Mirabella, lyrics by Jessie Field). His musical Soroka (Book & Lyrics by Trinity Chen) is in development with Write4Art Productions and is scheduled for performance in 2022. RISE (Book & Lyrics by Gabrielle Mirabella) will have its Off-Broadway debut in Kaufman Music Center as part of the Theatre Now Sound Bites Festival in March 2022. Together with Gabrielle Mirabella, he is a co-producer and composer for the What Will She Do Next? theatrical podcast featured on Apple Podcasts and the NYT, with notable guests including Kara Lindsay (Wicked) and Matt Lucas (GBBO). https://imerniebird.com/composer/