The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company Presents LET'S PLAY: A MIDSUMMER NIGHT'S DREAM

Do you want to play a game? Well Shakespeare's faeries and mystical creatures are upset because last year The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company only produced one show and it wasn't even a comedy! To make up for this, they are magically forcing four of mortal actors from NYC to play a chaotic game where they must perform the roles of the Four Lovers and the Rude Mechanicals from "A Midsummer Night's Dream"! It will be a night of theatrical chaos full of music, laughter and dance! Come have fun as an audience of magical creature's plays with a group of foolish mortal performers! Please join The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company as we lovingly tear apart this timeless classic searching for romantic love while also trying to appease all things magical!

Information:

Jan. 3 - Jan. 25

at

The Gene Frankel Theatre

24 Bond St. New York, NY 10012

Tickets

$30 - Regular

$15 - Student / Senior

Performance Runtime

100 minutes | No Intermission

Performance Dates

Jan. 3 (Fri.) @ 8:00 PM

Jan. 4 (Sat.) @ 8:00 PM

Jan. 5 (Sun.) @ 5:00 PM

Jan. 9 (Thu.) @ 8:00 PM

Jan. 10 (Fri.) @ 8:00 PM

Jan. 11 (Sat.) @ 8:00 PM

Jan. 12 (Sun.) @ 5:00 PM

Jan. 15 (Wed.) @ 8:00 PM

Jan. 16 (Thu.) @ 8:00 PM

Jan. 17 (Fri.) @ 8:00 PM

Jan. 18 (Sat.) @ 8:00 PM

Jan. 19 (Sun.) @ 5:00 PM

Jan. 22 (Wed.) @ 8:00 PM

Jan. 23 (Thu.) @ 8:00 PM

Jan. 24 (Fri.) @ 8:00 PM

Jan. 25 (Sat) @ 8:00 PM

Location

The Gene Frankel Theatre

24 Bond Street, New York, NY 10012

MTA

6 - (Bleeker)

F, B & D - (Broadway/Lafayette)

Cross Streets - Bond St. & Lafayette St. (Manhattan)

Production Website

http://www.theonomatopoeiatheatrecompany.com/lets-play-a-midsummer-nights-dream-2020.html





Cast



Rachel Larsen - PUCK

Daniel Kornegay - OBERON

Charlotte Lily Gaspard - TITANIA

Charmien Byrd - PEASEBLOSSOM

Miriam Akhavan-Tafti - MUSTARDSEED

Mike Newman* - PLAYER # 1

Adam Brooks - PLAYER # 2

Shabbi Sharifi - PLAYER # 3

Caroline Maloney - PLAYER # 4

* Appearing curtesy of Actors Equity. An Equity approved Showcase.

Crew

Thomas R. Gordon - DIRECTOR

Julia Brunner - STAGE MANAGER

Al Malonga - COSTUME DESIGNER

Tekla Monson & Tallulah Swartz - SCENIC DESIGNERS

Gilbert "Lucky" Pearto - LIGHTING DESIGNER

Yoshiko Usami - Yokko - CHOREOGRAPHER

Phone Numbers

The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company - (804) 898 - 0277

The Gene Frankel Theatre - (212) 777 - 1767



Links

Website: www.theOtheatrecompany.com

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/pages/The-Onomatopoeia-Theatre-Company/188156501244450

Twitter: https://twitter.com/#!/TheOnomatopoeia

E-mail: theonomatopoeiatheatrecompany@gmail.com

Company Information

Mission

The primary goal of The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company is to create theatre with sound. Any and all types of sound! Whether it is music, noise or symphony of emotions pouring from an actor's soul we aim to create theatre that must be heard to really be seen!

Our second goal is to use sound and technology to help push the boundaries of what live theatre can do. We aim to carry on the Off Off Broadway tradition of pushing boundaries and experimentation!

The third and most important goal of The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company is to create theatre that fights for a positive view of race, religion, gender, sexual orientation and "the underdog". We don't want our audience to just talk about what they heard after one of our shows. We want them to think about how they can make a difference in the world! We hope that our stories and our words cause action in the real world!

Thomas R. Gordon

Artistic Director

The Onomatopoeia Theatre Company





