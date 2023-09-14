The New Jewish Theatre Reveals Its 2024 Season

The New Jewish Theatre has announced its 2024 season, which is also its 26th season of producing professional plays and musicals at the J. The season celebrates some of the New Jewish Theatre’s most beloved playwrights while also bringing new works to St. Louis audiences with two regional premieres.

The season will kick off on March 21, 2024, with the great Arthur Miller’s searing classic All My Sons, one of the most iconic dramas of the 20th century. Miller won the very first Tony Award ever given for Best Author (now known as Best Play) for the premiere in 1947.

Following this great American play, we’re excited to bring a new work to our NJT audience. We will present the regional premiere of We All Fall Down by Lila Rose Kaplan, opening May 30, 2024. Directed by Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet, the play tells the story of one family’s attempt to come together for a Passover dinner with hilarious and heartbreaking results.

Next up will be Red by John Logan, opening July 25, 2024. Another Tony Award winner for Best Play in 2010, it is an introspective look at abstract expressionist painter (and Latvian-born Jewish immigrant) Mark Rothko at the height of his fame. As he takes on his largest commission to date, he also takes on a new assistant who challenges his work and ideals.

Next is another regional premiere: Trayf by Lindsay Joelle, opening September 12, 2024. It is the story of two young men excited to drive their first Chabad “Mitzvah Tank” around 1990s New York City and perform good deeds, but find their lives irrevocably changed by exposure to the secular world.

And for that dose of holiday romance, NJT will present a romantic musical comedy by Austin Winsberg, Alan Zachary, and Michael Weiner called First Date, opening November 21, 2024. When blind date newbie Aaron is set up with serial-dater Casey, a casual drink at a busy New York restaurant turns into a hilarious high-stakes dinner.

“This is my first time putting together the New Jewish Theatre season, and I couldn’t be more excited about the plays we have in store for 2024. It’s a wonderful mix of classic and new work, comedies and dramas, and even a musical rom-com. Representing Jewish playwrights, values, and historical figures, the season’s plays each ask how we stay true to ourselves in an ever – evolving and challenging world,” says Artistic Director Rebekah Scallet.

The shows will premiere at The J’s Wool Studio Theatre (2 Millstone Campus Drive, St. Louis). Season subscriptions go on sale on November 30, 2023, and single tickets will be available for purchase on February 1, 2024. Tickets are available by phone 314-442-3283 or online at Click Here.