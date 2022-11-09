The Museum Of Jewish Heritage Presents WHEN ZAYDEH DANCED ON ELDRIDGE STREET

The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will host a series of concert readings of When Zaydeh Danced On Eldridge Street from Thursday, November 17 to Sunday, 20, 2022.

Based on the award-winning picture book by Elsa Okon Rael, When Zaydeh Danced on Eldridge Street, starring Jordan Charney (Ghostbusters, Hill Street Blues) as Zaydeh, is a family musical that tells the story of Zeesie (played by Annabelle Wachtel) - a bright, inquisitive girl on the Lower East Side of New York City in 1935 - and what surprises await her and her very stern grandfather on Simchat Torah when they go to shul together.

The one-hour readings - which will be presented both in-person and virtually - also will feature Joanne Halev, Jacob Harran, Scott Harrison, and Samantha Helmstetter. Following the reading at noon on Friday will be a talkback with Lyricist and Director Shellen Lubin, Composer and Musical Director Matthew Gandolfo, and some of the actors.

Register for in-person tickets: https://898a.blackbaudhosting.com/898a/page.aspx?pid=196&tab=2&txobjid=5105bcf8-7a10-45e5-879d-9ce9dcb3381a

Register for livestream tickets: https://898a.blackbaudhosting.com/898a/page.aspx?pid=196&tab=2&txobjid=975d46ee-fcff-4b3a-8a3a-80835454e0db

Who: Jordan Charney; Annabelle Wachtel; Joanne Halev; Jacob Harran; Scott Harrison; and, Samantha Helmstetter; Shellen Lubin (Lyricist and Director); Matthew Gandolfo (Conmposer and Musical Director); Teddy Kern (Choreographer); and, Zija Brubaker Lubin-West (Production Stage Manager).