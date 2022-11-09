Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The Museum Of Jewish Heritage Presents WHEN ZAYDEH DANCED ON ELDRIDGE STREET

Jordan Charney will star in concert readings of the award-winning book When Zaydeh Danced on Eldridge Street.

Nov. 09, 2022 Â 
The Museum of Jewish Heritage - A Living Memorial to the Holocaust will host a series of concert readings of When Zaydeh Danced On Eldridge Street from Thursday, November 17 to Sunday, 20, 2022.

Based on the award-winning picture book by Elsa Okon Rael, When Zaydeh Danced on Eldridge Street, starring Jordan Charney (Ghostbusters, Hill Street Blues) as Zaydeh, is a family musical that tells the story of Zeesie (played by Annabelle Wachtel) - a bright, inquisitive girl on the Lower East Side of New York City in 1935 - and what surprises await her and her very stern grandfather on Simchat Torah when they go to shul together.

The one-hour readings - which will be presented both in-person and virtually - also will feature Joanne Halev, Jacob Harran, Scott Harrison, and Samantha Helmstetter. Following the reading at noon on Friday will be a talkback with Lyricist and Director Shellen Lubin, Composer and Musical Director Matthew Gandolfo, and some of the actors.

Register for in-person tickets: https://898a.blackbaudhosting.com/898a/page.aspx?pid=196&tab=2&txobjid=5105bcf8-7a10-45e5-879d-9ce9dcb3381a

Register for livestream tickets: https://898a.blackbaudhosting.com/898a/page.aspx?pid=196&tab=2&txobjid=975d46ee-fcff-4b3a-8a3a-80835454e0db

Who: Jordan Charney; Annabelle Wachtel; Joanne Halev; Jacob Harran; Scott Harrison; and, Samantha Helmstetter; Shellen Lubin (Lyricist and Director); Matthew Gandolfo (Conmposer and Musical Director); Teddy Kern (Choreographer); and, Zija Brubaker Lubin-West (Production Stage Manager).




