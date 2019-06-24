The Ladies Of Amateur Hour Return with WOMEDY

After a successful, all-female production of Gutenberg! The Musical! - the ladies of Amateur Hour were ready for their next challenge. Inspired by the musical's absurd, out-of-the-box humor, they got to work writing and creating the company's first original sketch comedy show!

Now, they're back at it again with Womedy!

Womedy (women + comedy) is a wild, creative, and hilarious sketch comedy show written by an all-female team. The writers have collective experience from UCB, The PIT, Second City, and other great comedy houses. It opens this Thursday, 6/27 at The PIT Loft and runs through Saturday 6/29.

Amateur Hour is a young company dedicated to creating opportunities for women in comedy. Founded by Michelle Ciccotelli and Stephanie Occhipinti in 2017, that mission has always fueled their projects. Womedy, from the writer's room to the rehearsal space, has created writing/performance opportunities, for 8 lady writers and even more performers, plus a full production team.

The show itself is not your typical sketch comedy show. It's weirder and wilder than anything they've worked on before. The ladies felt it was important to subvert expectations when audiences hear "comedy show written entirely by women" and wanted their content to remind people that comedy is for everyone! There should be no separation in comedy for women, or comedy for men, or comedy for anyone of any gender identity. Rather, funny is funny (or in this show's case: wild and absurd is... wild and absurd).

When asked what to expect at their show this weekend, the team would respond: everything! From jokes about millennials, to jokes about the elderly, from paper plates, to famed television stars, and literally everything in between.

Support women in comedy and see Womedy this weekend! For tickets, visit https://thepit-nyc.com/events/womedy/. $12 in advance; $15 at the door.

Womedy was written by Lindsy Bissonnette, Julie Cavaliere, Michelle Ciccotelli, Michelle Farhang, Abby Herold, Sydney Holmes, Stephanie Occhipinti, and Madeline Sosnowski. Directed by Elizabeth Callahan, with special appearances by Emily Austin and Joe Boyce.

For more information on Amateur Hour, or to donate to their mission, visit www.amateurhournyc.com/womedy.





