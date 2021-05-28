The Human Arts Collective Welcomes Audiences To A Virtual Experiment Like No Other

In an effort to elevate the power of story and shape empathy and perspective, six artists from around the country-Jamie Lazan (Director) and Actors Mary Kate Magee, Todd Townsend, Nneka Damali, Nick Freedson, and Kayci Rose-pulled from their own truths and experiences through a devised theatre process, to form an experimental short film that transcends physical division and intimately portrays varying aspects of what it feels like and means to be human.

Online Streaming, June 12th, 8 PM EST: As part 2 of a 3 part arts model called, 'My Story, My Voice*' (MSMV), our short film, 'Returning Home,' travels along the train tracks of a young boy's visual depth, encouraging us to look within as we pass through trials and tribulations that bring us close to home and closer to hope. Directed and led entirely through zoom, we will take a ride through four platforms in a continuous infinity loop: a poetic drama filmed underwater, a comedic zombie-filled comic, a psychological thriller, and an animated storybook. Our film transports its audience on their own journey of inner discovery through multiple dream worlds, artistic mediums, genres, and elevated creative expression.

"This process has gifted me an artistic outlet to devise unconventional, beautiful art. I have always appreciated the expression of one's self through artistry, be that dance, theatre, film, visual art, and many more. This project has blended all these mediums to create an unforgettable experience of storytelling. I loved participating in the process as I crafted art using my own identity as inspiration. In my opinion, this is the height of artistic expression." - Nick Freedson, MSMV Artist

Every stage of the process was crafted by the gifts of the ensemble members-the characters, the storyline, the actual production, the imagery, the sounds, the poetry, and movement-making room for all voices to be heard and seen. Reflecting on both their own and each other's stories allowed the ensemble to discover a narrative thread and unity in confronting many struggles young people face. Due to this, the film's messaging incorporates key takeaways in the process of discovery and identity, including mental health awareness, self-acceptance, asking for help when you need it, self-love, and the power of creative freedom.

June 12th-13th: To further your experience, the team developed part 3: an immersive online 2-day arts festival. Our Create to Elevate Festival, crafted by the gifts of the team, is designed to deepen your relationship with yourself, unlock your artistic flow and connect with other artists, educators, changemakers, leaders, and youth from around the world. Our workshop and panel series involves several artistic and impactful disciplines with a weekend of empowerment, collaboration, education, and elevation both personally and socially in the community. Festival Workshops include Our Bodies as Storytellers, Activate your PLAY: Improv and Meditation, and DIY Film Scoring to name a few!

For more information, to get tickets, see our film and be part of our immersive festival experience, visit thehumanartscollective.com and follow our Instagram @thehumanartscollective. Step up, step on and come aboard our train!