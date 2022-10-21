The Hive To Present New Play SHE SAID, SHE SAID At The Chain Theatre

After a hurricane destroys her NYC apartment, DAUGHTER is forced to move back home to Kentucky where she finds out she is unexpectedly pregnant. There, she confronts her fraught relationship with her mother as she decides whether to become one herself - under the time pressure of a state where abortion will soon become illegal.

SHE SAID, SHE SAID grapples with the issues of freedom (and responsibility) of choice, reproductive justice, and the sometimes inordinate expectations we have for mothers in a capitalist, patriarchal society.

SHE SAID SHE SAID features Megan Medley (Golden Age of Content, Cherry Jam) as DAUGHTER, Kathy Richter (Life on Pause, It's a Wondrous Life) as MOTHER, Anita Castillo-Halvorssen (Harlem, The Good Fight) as SISTER, Lisette Gabrielle (Very Rare, Soul Rich) as GABBIE, Gustavo Márquez (Sweat, Native Gardens) as BEN and Amara Shroba as KID DAUGHTER.

SHE SAID, SHE SAID will run from November 9th-13th at the Chain Theatre. The play has received support from the Dramatist Guild Foundation, The Chain Theatre, and Fractured Atlas in the form of fiscal sponsorship. Tickets are $25 and available here: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204850®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.eventbrite.com%2Fe%2Fshe-said-she-said-tickets-439910503157?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1