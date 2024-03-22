The Heights Players Present PICASSO AT THE LAPIN AGILE By Steve Martin

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Heights Players have announced the upcoming production of "Picasso at the Lapin Agile" by renowned playwright Steve Martin. This comedic masterpiece will grace the stage by the longest-running theatre company in Brooklyn The Heights Players, running 04/05-04/14.

Set in a Parisian café in 1904, "Picasso at the Lapin Agile" imagines a fictional encounter between two of the most influential minds of the 20th century: Pablo Picasso (played by Leonidas Ocampo) and Albert Einstein (played by Gal Yosepov).

As these two icons converge at the Lapin Agile, they engage in a spirited debate about art, science, philosophy, and the nature of genius itself. Steve Martin's sharp dialogue and clever humor offer a fresh perspective on the intersection of art and intellect, inviting audiences to ponder the mysteries of human creativity.

Directed by Bernard Bosio, this production promises to delight theatergoers with its dynamic performances and imaginative staging. The cast features a diverse ensemble of local talent, each bringing their unique flair to the iconic characters.

Assistant directed by Marialana Ardolino, and produced by The Heights Players. The cast features Gal Yosepov (as Albert Einstein), Leonidas Ocampo (as Pablo Picasso), Claude Choukrane (as Charles Davernow Schmendiman), Bill Barry (as Freddie), James Martinelli (as Sagot), Hannah Federman (as Garmaine), Sarah Yannie (as Suzanne/Countess/Admirer), Kerry Wolf (as Gaston), and Colin DePaula (as The Visitor).

Tickets

Don't miss your chance to experience the magic of "Picasso at the Lapin Agile" at The Heights Players Theater. Performances will run from April 5th to April 14th, with shows on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays at 8:00 PM and 2:00 PM.

Tickets are available now and can be purchased online. For more information, visit https://www.heightsplayers.org.

About The Heights Players

The Heights Players is a distinguished non-profit theater company based in Brooklyn, New York. Established in 1956, The Heights Players have been enriching the local cultural scene for over 60 years with their exceptional productions.

Committed to bringing high-quality theatrical experiences to audiences, The Heights Players showcase a diverse range of plays and musicals, spanning various genres and styles. Their repertoire includes classic dramas, beloved comedies, thought-provoking contemporary works, and iconic musicals, ensuring there's something for everyone to enjoy.

Driven by a passion for the arts and a dedication to fostering artistic talent within the community, The Heights Players provide a platform for both seasoned performers and aspiring actors to showcase their talents on stage. Through their inclusive casting practices and welcoming atmosphere, they cultivate a supportive environment where creativity flourishes and individuals can grow as artists.