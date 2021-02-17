Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Virtual Events
The Healthy Oyster Collective Announces Virtual Project THREE SISTERS I NEVER HAD By Eric Marlin

The production features Cristina Goyeneche, Justin Harner, Annie Hoeg & Victoria N.

Feb. 17, 2021  

The Healthy Oyster Collective Announces Virtual Project THREE SISTERS I NEVER HAD By Eric Marlin

On Tuesday, The Healthy Oyster Collective announced a new virtual project called three sisters I never had by playwright Eric Marlin, directed by Erica Wray opening this Saturday, February 20th. Marlin and Wray decided to collaborate on the new virtual project while attending The Orchard Project's Liveness Lab in the summer of 2020.

three sisters I never had
by Eric Marlin
directed by Erica Wray
February 20, 21, 27, 28 (Streaming Live)
March 1-7 (On Demand)

Running Time: 45 min.

Featuring: Cristina Goyeneche, Justin Harner, Annie Hoeg & Victoria N.

assistant director & director of photography: Kari Barclay

stage management: Claire Breger-Belsky & Brillian Qi-Bell

Irina wants Moscow. Masha wants Vershinin. Olga wants peace. And in a room that is not in Imperial Russia, a man who is not Chekhov frets about his windowsill, his mother, and the longings of three fictional sisters. The sisters, meanwhile, keep slipping out of their theatrical world, in this phantasmagoric collision between Chekhov's grief-stricken past and our grief-stricken present.

Pay What You Can Tickets

This is a virtual performance. Ticket holders will be sent a link to a livestream the day of the show.

For more information, visit https://notchekhov.com/

About The Healthy Oyster Collective

a??a??The Healthy Oyster Collective is a Brooklyn-based theatre company that creates socially conscious works in theatrically playful forms. The company is led by Eric Marlin. Members have included Sarah Lusche, Molly O'Keefe and Josephine Wheelwright.


