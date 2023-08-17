The Fresh Fruit Festival Reveals Mainstage Award Winners for 2022 and 2023

Celebrating the diverse perspectives and creativity of the LGBTQ community at this annual event.
The Fresh Fruit Festival's annual mainstage awards returned this year after an absence last year. The event celebrated the 2022 and the 2023 winners of their annual mainstage festival of new work.
Fighting Prejudice Through The Arts: Established in 1991, All Out Arts is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit devoted to bringing together the diverse artistic, organizational, political and financial resources of the LGBTQ community in order to fight intolerance. All Out Arts fulfills its mission by supporting arts organizations within the community through fiscal sponsorship, events, contests, collaborations, networking events for emerging artists, and by sponsoring productions, concerts and exhibitions of visual arts. We confront homophobia through the humanizing influence of the arts, and the Fresh Fruit Festival is the primary expression of the All Out Arts mission. The Fresh Fruit Festival is presented by All Out Arts to celebrate the LGBTQ community's unique perspective, creativity & diversity, and to build links between the LGBTQ artistic communities, be they local or international.
Fresh Fruit Festival was the creation of two long established LGBT community arts groups: New Village Productions, established in 1989, had produced ten LGBT short play Festivals including an international short play Festival in conjunction with the Vineyard Theater and Gay Games 1994. New Village Productions was committed to diversity and the celebration of difference, both in selection of material and by inclusion of disabled and minority artists, many of whom served on the Board and steering committees.
All Out Arts' mission fulfillment is constantly evolving. To this end we produced All Out Music which became "OutMusic" (which in turn initiated the Out Music national collective of LGBT musicians and Composers!) and All Out Youth - our fledgling performance-art program for at-risk LGBT youth. Our OutWords series of events for LGBT writers includes panels, a regular Slam LGBT Poetry contests and OutWright, our Developmental Reading Series for playwrights and poets. Throughout the decades, our motto remained Fighting Prejudice Through The Arts.
The 2022/2023 Mainstage Festival Awards
The Official Awards Listing for both 2022 and 2023 Mainstage events!
The award venue used for so many years by the Fresh Fruit Festival closed during the pandemic but the performance space that houses the festival - The Wild Project - came to the rescue. The event was Sunday, August 13, 2023.
The detailed full Program Book can also be downloaded [ HERE ]
Sassafras and the CaptainAuthor: Sarah Elisabeth Brown
Producer: Shelby R. Seeley
Director: Kathryn McConnell
Eelpout by Paul KruseProducer: Sarah Todes-Neon Caviar
Director: Rachel Wolther
You're a Weirdo, Annie Best by Erin Shea Brady
Angel on Eros by Ricardo Melendez
Karma Maselli for Motherf*** Girl Scouts
Zach Kelly for Cornflake Pie
Once On Rumspringa
Set: Ryan McCloy
Light/Sound: Andrew Freeburg
Director: Amir Malaklou
Producer: Kyra Armstrong
Eelpout
Costumes: Paul Kruse; Sarah Todes; Rachel Wolther
Lighting & Sound Design: Rachel Wolther
Juliet Roll in You're A Weirdo, Anni Best
Katy Copeland in Meet You Downstairs
Clara Tristan - in Sassafras & the Captain
AC Quagliato - in Eternal Flamer!
Jake Fallon in Eelpout
Bonita Elery & Tiffany Michelle Thompson in Roommates
Kyr Siegel in Cornflake Pie
Keith Arthur DiRienzo in Eternal Flamer - 2022
Keith Weiss in Eelpout - 2023
Stephen Bush in Once on Rumspringa
Andy Donnelly in Eelpout
Motherf***ing Girlscouts
Director: Karma Masselli
Cowgirl Summer
Directors: KJ Stewart & Gianna Milici
Marcus Zebra Smith in Eternal Flamer
Eleanor Pienta in Eelpout
Accidental Intimacies - 2022
Author/Director: Megan Kemple
Producer: Chelsi Kern
Fettuccini - 2023
Author: Queen-Tiye Akamefula
Director: Ava Novak
https://freshfruitfestival.com/
