The Fresh Fruit Festival Presents LGBTQ Monologues On Film

The Fresh Fruit Festival, now in its 19th consecutive year, is presenting works in the following format for development in filmed virtual presentation: LGBTQ MONOLOGUES, curated by Rachel Kara Perez and artistic director, Dennis Corsi.

Works range from 4 to 8 minutes in performance length, and relate to the LGBTQ experience. Eight written monologues were chosen from more than 60 applicants, then later resubmitted as short videos for entry into the development program. All 8 semi-finalist videos will be hosted on a high-definition platform until November 2.

During this time, the public will be free to vote on this page for a later Audience Choice Award.

ado (a remix of my name) by olaiya olayemi



exploring a black trans woman's return to her homeplace. Returning to the roots of who she really is.

Christmas Cantata by Craig Winberry



The relationships we have with our immediate family, while exploring a coming of age for young gay men when first experiencing sexual desires. The power of using sexuality for gain and the inevitable set backs endured because of those tactics.

How Cold is the Snow by Nathaniel Foster

The moment we realize we are the only ones who get to be in charge of this time we are gifted to live; when we as Queer have to make the necessary sacrifices to live our lives freely and fully.

Nigel, Guys, and Dolls by Doug DeVita

About mothers, martinis, and death. 50 year-old Nigel deals with his childhood the only way he knows how. Given his rather unorthodox upbringing, it's a rather unorthodox sort of not-quite-eulogy.

One Night in Lisbon by Manuel Igrejas

There will come a time in our lives when we realize what really matters. We might even be quite far from home when it happens.

Red or White by Rachel Herron

In the world of wine, people accept varying notes and nuances in red and white wines and don't feel compelled to choose between the two, but when it comes to understanding her bisexuality, they don't dive in with the same gravitas or acceptance.





Stay as Long as You Like by Sebastian Timpe

A backstory, about not knowing how to let someone into the home you've had to make for yourself.





Uncovered by Sydney Haas

A summer evening in the park. Jesse thinks nervously as they ponder the question of their tattoo-artist-turned-lover: will they be leaving her? Where is her home?

