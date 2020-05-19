The Drunk Texts To Stream A Reality TV Themed THE COUNTRY WIFE SWAP

Coming soon, to a Facebook LIVE near you...The Drunk Texts is thrilled to present The Country Wife Swap!

Want to escape your reality and enter a world of drama, intrigue and fine china? Then join The Drunk Texts on Friday, June 5th at 9pm for The Country Wife Swap - a reality TV twist on the William Wycherley restoration comedy! Catch it LIVE on our Facebook page (with plenty of drinking games) at a safe social distance!

$10 suggested donation.

TIP to make your favorite actors take a SHOT!

All proceeds go directly to our cast and crew!

You can Venmo your donation to @ thedrunktexts

Join us as our team of professional thespians dust off a classical text, or a text made classical, in a performance that combines drinking games, improvisation and audience participation. A boozy twist on classical theatre, this interactive evening lets the audience vote on who takes the next shot and even volunteer to hop up for a crucial walk-on role. Drink along with us as we bring the bar to the classics...you may have heard of these texts before, but you've never seen them like this.

Featuring Laurel Andersen, Eric Austin, Mike Gregorek, Addi Herndon, Lindsey Kelly, Christopher McIntyre, Neil McNamara, Mackenzie Menter, Andrew Orsie, Suzelle Palacios, Joe Raik, Erin Leigh Schmoyer, Gabe Templin, John Wiethorn

Photo by Lindsey Kelly

