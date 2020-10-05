The Creative Co-Lab Launches 2nd Season Of The Broadway & Beyond Podcast

The Creative Co-Lab is a Houston/ NYC based interdisciplinary ensemble of singers, actors, dancers, poets, playwrights, directors, and choreographers who use the stage and media as a medium to educate, empower and entertain the community. The Creative Co-Lab was founded in 2015 by Bryan-Keyth Wilson; The Creative Co-Lab produces original works with a revolving ensemble as well as podcasts and special events.

In May of 2020, Bryan-Keyth Wilson launched a new podcast at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic as a means to connect with other creatives to discuss the state of the commercial theatre as it relates to the current civil unrest within our world and the uncertainty of the American Theatre. Broadway & Beyond focuses on current Broadway News and Headlines, but there is a beyond segment where the podcast delves into social justice issues, entrepreneurship, and more. This season the podcast featured two co-hosts LaTreva and Hiko. Both LaTreva and Hiko bring a different perspective and experience to the podcast.

Last season special guests include Melba Moore, Michael Korte, and Tonya Pinkins just to name a few. This season so far guests include actress Tamiyka White and Entertainment Attorney Alexandria C. Scott. Also, a bonus episode was included with guest Jacqulyn Bell of Bell Arts Entertainment.

Bryan-Keyth Wilson says, "We do not put on airs with our podcast experience. We address real issues from a perspective that is accessible to everyone. While professional theatre is the main idea we like to talk about real issues and headlines in the world. "

Fans of the podcast can contact Bryan-Keyth Wilson via email at creativecolabtx@gmail.com to provide feedback and ideas for the podcast or to become a guest on the show also follow us on Instagram @bwayandbeyond.

To listen to the podcast, visit https://anchor.fm/bryan-keyth-wilson or on Spotify and Apple podcast.

Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You