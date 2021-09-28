The Clemente Presents Youlim Nam's New Play A CONNECTED PLACE

'A Connected Place', a new play by Youlim Nam just has been confirmed to reprise the show at the Kabayitos Theatre at the Clemente as a play reading on Oct 26th, 2021 at 8 pm.

This reprise is co-produced by The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Educational Center, a venue partner of New York City Artist Corps. The premiere is on Oct 24th, 2021 at 2 pm at the Gene Frankel Theatre.

This experimental play follows a young writer, Jane (played by Youlim Nam), constantly being challenged by her partner Bill (played by Delil Baran) concerning her "unconventional" and "precarious" lifestyle as an artist in the contemporary world.

Director Sophia Treanor, a founding director of the Mary Overlie Legacy Project and Six Viewpoints Institute, sources practices from the Six Viewpoints, a postmodern philosophy that establishes a non-hierarchical value on all the materials of performance (space, shape, time, emotion, movement, and story) during the rehearsal process. Her work centers around the ways artists integrate and envision imaginative circumstances with the truth of our shared reality.

This program is made possible by the New York City Artist Corps.

Starring Delil Baran and Youlim Nam with direction by Sophia Treanor. Showing Oct 26, 2021, at 8 pm at the Kabayitos Theatre at the Clemente in Lower East Side, Manhattan. Pulse online streaming Oct 27th, 2021 at 2 pm EST on Zoom. Both are followed by Q&A with the cast and director. All shows are free, RSVP required at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-connected-place-by-youlim-nam-tickets-179158767697 / https://www.eventbrite.com/e/a-connected-place-by-youlim-nam-tickets-172847871637