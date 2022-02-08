The Center to Present DOUBT THAT THE STARS ARE FIRE by Preston Fox

The Center will present the developmental production of Doubt That The Stars are Fire, a new queer play by Preston Fox. This new work explores the complex intersectionality of faith, religion, and sexuality & questions the powers to which we hold ourselves accountable. Doubt That the Stars Are Fire is a celebration of queer joy and triumph, and it is the first stage play to be produced and presented by The Center in its long and historic involvement with NYC's LGBTQ+ community.

Doubt That the Stars Are Fire will perform at The Center on March 3rd and March 4th of 2022 beginning at 7 PM EST. The play has received previous staged readings at both Manhattan Theatre Club Studios and First Live Studios, and the entire team is thrilled and honored to partner with The Center in bringing this story to life.

Doubt That the Stars Are Fire follows the story of Hyacinth, a young Grecian prince on the verge of kingship. When Lukas, a handsomely mysterious priest, arrives at the palace to assist Hyacinth with his ascension, the prince is confronted with an impossible dilemma. If Hyacinth follows through on ascending the throne of his terminally ill father, he must forfeit the life he's always dreamed of living. But with the arrival of Lukas, Hyacinth's hope for a life of his choosing is reignited: a life spent happily with the man he loves. Despite each of their individual responsibilities to the Crown and the kingdom, Hyacinth and Lukas begin to slowly and deeply fall for each other. Niobe, the Speaker of the Court and Hyacinth's childhood best friend, worries that this budding romance between the two young men will spell nothing but disaster for both Hyacinth and the kingdom. Despite this, she cautiously agrees to leverage her political power to see how she may help the prince achieve the life of his dreams. Little do they know, there are higher powers at work that will stop at nothing to ensure Hyacinth fulfills his responsibility to the kingdom, the gods, and the archaic foundation that binds it all together.

The play, written by Preston Fox, features original music by Lily Barek and lyrics by Preston Fox. It is directed by Emily Gallagher, Co-Founder and Artistic Director of Barefoot Shakespeare Company. The production team includes Mel Ryan (Stage Manager), Scott Monnin (Lighting Design), Kristina Valentine (Fight & Intimacy Choreographer), Joe DiNozzi (Violence Consultant), and Ty Su (Assistant Stage Manager).

The cast features Preston Fox as Hyacinth, Alex Taylor as Niobe, Sebastian Harris as Lukas, and Rachel Varley as Woman.

Performances: March 3rd, 2022 and March 4th, 2022 @ 7 PM EST

Tickets: $20 General Admission. https://www.eventbrite.com/e/doubt-that-the-stars-are-fire-a-new-play-tickets-244576513937

Location: The Center, 208 W 13th Street, New York, NY 10011