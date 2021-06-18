The Cell Theatre Presents Alt-Drag And Burlesque Summer Series June Through August

Nancy Manocherian's the cell theatre will launch two indoor, live-and-in-person alt-drag and burlesque series throughout the summer: The Freak Affair and Unforgivable Emotional Carnivore.

The Freak Affair is a Drag King improv show featuring burlesque, drag kings, singers and more. It will be a night of debauchery, chivalry, romance and maybe a murder mystery? The Freak Affair is hosted by international lover, tequila connoisseur, social justice warrior, man about town and the ladies main man Uncle Freak. Performers include Chartruice, Ce'tait BonTemps, Muscles Monty, Don Scissorsize, and Uncle Freak. Performances are Friday June 18 at 8pm with additional performances and guests July 31 and August 20 at 8pm. Tickets are $15. Masks are required for audience members. Tickets for The Freak Affair: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thecelltheatre/533906

Unforgivable Emotional Carnivore is an absurd, dadaist protest against pediatric orthodontistry. Starting as a midnight show at the now-closed Brooklyn space, The Vault, Unforgivable grew to become a three act story-telling improvisation-al drag bliss-trip. With themes such as "Martha Stewart goes back to prison" and activities like stuffing loaves of bread in jars, Unforgivable has been confusing and delighting audiences since January 2019. Each ticket purchase will be donat-ed to the Unforgivable fund for the immediate removal of child dentistry. Don't bend or clean our teeth! Unforgivable Emotional Carnivore comprises of PinWheel PinWheel, God Complex, Menthol Menthol, and Esther. Performances are June 25, July 30, and August 21 at 8PM. More guests to be announced for future shows. Tickets are $15. Masks are required for audience members. Tickets for Unforgivable Emotional Carnivore: https://www.tickettailor.com/events/thecelltheatre/539091

For more information as well as tickets go to www.thecelltheatre.org.

ABOUT THE ARTISTS

Foxy Belle Afriq (The Freak Affair), a burlesque producer and performer as Drag King persona Uncle Freak, strives to be inclusionary and raise awareness on various issues within the LGBTQIA community. She produces FROLIC burlesque, a BIPOC burlesque variety show, THE FREAK AFFAIR a drag king improv and variety program and facili-tates Pronoun Awareness workshops with WOW Cafe Theater in NYC which is now the oldest run lesbian and trans led space in NYC. Keep apprised of her work by following @foxybelleafriq on Instagram and Facebook @afriqfoxy on twitter.

Uncle Freak (The Freak Affair) is a tequila lover, social justice warrior and man about town. He brings a flair of the dramatics with his polyester suits all year round and epic afro. He has a stache to boot and the ladies are lining up wanting a piece of this calienté brother. He just might get you to sign over your savings account and maybe your 401K with his smoldering good looks and charm. Uncle Freak produces The Freak Affair, bringing together other drag artists to get you up and grooving. Winner of the Silver Tusk Award "Best Newcomer" 2020.

Don Scissorsize (The Freak Affair) is a blue-eyed crooner, a midnight spooner, and a connoisseur of fine cigars. This charismatic singer lives to love and is infamous in the New York City drag king scene; he's a ladies man, a real-life Italian Stallion. His greatest hits are "I Rubbed Your Cl*t on a Train, and I Thought About You" and "You Make Me Feel so Hung." Since then, Don has helped raise thousands of dollars for Queer identified charities and made many a lady blush while doing it. You can catch Don performing with burlesque troupes around NYC, including regu-lar appearances at Dyke Bar Takeover events and Frilucha.

Muscles Monty (The Freak Affair) is a drag king and professional belcher who really loves to gas up a crowd. He is a co-producer of the NY based drag king collective The Cake Boys which highlights local drag kings, trans and non-binary performers, and queer artists. He can be found flexing throughout Brooklyn and Queens (and New Jersey if there's sandwiches included).

Chartruice (The Freak Affair) Chartruice is a multifaceted artist, leaning more towards performance art. She lives in Manhattan and has been performing burlesque/drag/etc. in NYC for the past 6 years, but has been performing for 11 years total. She specializes in "neo burlesque" which essentially means things can go from cute to shocking in a matter of seconds. Everything she does was self-taught because she's so stubborn she refuses to do it like anyone else even remotely. While she's not giving you a moment to remember on stage, she is fighting via in person and social media for equal rights and to educate others on the racism, misogyny, fatphobia, and exclusion embedded in every American's psyche since we were conditioned to be so since birth. Her main goal in life is not only to provide entertainment to the masses, but to make sure humanity can maybe finally one day be equal and happy even if she has to do it herself. IG: @Chartruice

C'etait BonTemps (The Freak Affair) the Pastel Priestexx of burlesque and drag, is consistently blending gender all around New York! Currently based in Brooklyn, they have made their mark with performances based in emotional catharsis, whether it be founded in sadness or laughter. In that vein, they were the recipient of The Strangest Thing award at The 2019 Silver Tusks! They are also half of the production duo BonTemps & Lace, creating new and excit-ing queer works in Nightlife since 2019. As a trans, non-binary drag artist they hope to continue bend minds and hearts with their artistry. IG: @cetaitbontemps.

Pinwheel Pinwheel (Unforgivable Emotional Carnivore) Pinwheel Pinwheel (Max A. Levitt) is your imaginary friend. When their work has been seen on several national platforms (HBO, VH1, MTV) it is important to recognize that it was all fake. You imagined all of it. I wish you would unimagine my therapy bills. It's very rude of you to keep inflicting debt on others.

IG: @pinwheelpinwheel

Esther (Unforgivable Emotional Carnivore) Esther is a conduit through which various biochemical algorithms choose to express themselves.IG: @esthernewyork

Menthol Menthol (Unforgivable Emotional Carnivore) Menthol menthol, menthol menthol menthol. menthol menthol, menthol menthol menthol. menthol menthol? menthol! Menthol, menthol menthol... menthol menthol menthol????? Menthol menthol menthol menthol menthol. Menthol menthol, sunshine enthusiast! IG: @mentholmenthol

God Complex (Unforgivable Emotional Carnivore) (Aeon Andreas) is a DRAG KING/nightlife performer based in Brooklyn. He is a resident performer at House of Yes and a recipient of multiple drag awards including Brooklyn's Drag King of the Year 2019, Mx. Hot Mess via House of Yes, and various Silver Tusk awards. Out of drag, Aeon is a gender insurrectionist and creator working across many fields including dance, drag, installation/visuals, and text. They've performed around the world in fancy theaters, art galleries, dive bars, nightclubs, boats, and strip joints. They are a core member of the dance-theater company Witness Relocation and teach devised movement at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts. Aeon is currently most interested in creating emotional landscapes pertaining to metaphys-ics, meditation, and portal-building as they intersect, as always, with gender anarchy and radical queerness. Theater is Easy has called Aeon a "Bowie-Like Presence." Culturebot has called them "always rapturous." Friends have called them "hot and difficult."