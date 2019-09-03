The Arctic Cycle And Poetic People Power Present CLIMATE CHANGE THEATRE ACTION: Setting The Stage For A Better Planet

The Arctic Cycle and Poetic People Power have teamed up to present "Climate Change Theatre Action: Setting the Stage for a Better Planet" on September 15, 2019 at 3:30pm, at Caveat on Manhattan's Lower East Side. This event kicks off thirteen weeks of global participatory theatre and action around climate.

Featuring original five-minute plays by Hassan Abdulrazzak (Iraq/Czech Republic/UK), Chantal Bilodeau (US/Canada), Jordan Hall (Canada), Vinicius Jatobá (Brazil), and Caridad Svich (US), as well as poetry by Bogar Alonso and Shetal Shah, and an original song by Tara Bracco performed by Jane Bruce. Special guests include environmental reporter Janet Babin, climate scientist Kate Marvel, climate policy expert Katie Walsh, and Climate Museum director Miranda Massie. Emceed by actor and playwright Giovanni Ortega.

"Stories, in all of their myriad forms, have shaped our world and how we see ourselves in it. They are way more powerful than we give them credit for," says The Arctic Cycle Founding Artistic Director Chantal Bilodeau. "Finding the right stories for this moment in time, stories that can help us transcend the current crisis and create a better future for all, is a matter of survival."

This kickoff event takes place on Sunday, September 15, 2019 at Caveat, located at 21A Clinton St, Manhattan. Doors open at 3:00 PM, and the show runs 3:30-5:30 PM. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 at the door, and can be purchased online. Seats are first-come, first-served. Standing room available.

Featured playwright Caridad Svich says of the initiative: "We should all be climate warriors and solar punks. It's not too late. And it's not an option. Anything to keep this action alive is vital. It's not a niche issue. It is a life issue. And it affects us all."

An initiative of The Arctic Cycle, Climate Change Theatre Action 2019 is a worldwide series of 200+ presentations of short climate change plays held between September 15-December 21, 2019 to coincide with the United Nations Santiago Climate Change Conference (COP25) in Chile. For more information: www.climatechangetheatreaction.com

The plays are directed by Julia Levine; performed by Adam Basco-Mahieddine, Jane Bruce, Caiti Lattimer, Lizzy Lincoln, Shetal Shah, and Brandon C. Smith; and stage managed by Thomas Peterson.

This event is produced jointly by The Arctic Cycle and Poetic People Power.

The Arctic Cycle uses theatre to foster dialogue about our global climate crisis, create an empowering vision of the future, and inspire people to take action. Operating on the principle that complex problems must be addressed through collaborative efforts, we work with artists across disciplines and geographic borders, solicit input from earth and social scientists, and actively seek community and educational partners. www.thearcticcycle.org

Poetic People Power was founded in 2003 by writer Tara Bracco to create an ongoing project that combines poetry and activism. Now in its 17th year, Poetic People Power continues to creatively explore social and political topics, offering insight and solutions to issues that affect our everyday lives. Using the expressive art of poetry, the group has presented 16 shows on timely topics including climate change, the global water crisis, human rights, inequality, and time poverty. www.poeticpeoplepower.com





