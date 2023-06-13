The Anthropologists to Present Work-In-Progress Showing Of AXES, HERBS AND SATCHELS At The 14th Street Y

The Anthropologists are inviting audiences into a unique look inside their newest play on June 30th at the 14Y Theater. The play, a cornerstone of their 15th anniversary season, is a meditation on the embodied and learned wisdom of doulas and midwives. The performance will be followed by an engaging conversation with their inaugural Anthropologist-in-residence, Dr. Haile Eshe Cole. Tickets will be available on a sliding scale starting at $18. Live ASL Interpretation will be provided by Inclusive Communications Services.

axes, herbs and satchels is being devised by a dynamic ensemble of primarily Black and BIPOC artists, using ethnological research, first-hand accounts, medical texts, and other primary sources. The workshop is co-directed by Melissa Moschitto and Sandie Luna and features performers Jalissa Fulton and Miranda Hall Jimenez and others. During the evening, audiences will be able to interact with a collection of research materials that informed the devising process, allowing them to see first-hand how meticulously researched historical and contemporary sources can come together to build a moving and powerful piece of theatre.

The June 30th work-in-progess showing of axes, herbs and satchels gives audiences intimate access to a fundamental stage in the development of the newly devised work. "Opening up our creative process at this early yet prolific point is simultaneously intimidating and exhilarating," says Artistic Director Melissa Moschitto, "however, audience feedback has always been essential to The Anthropologists and we can't wait to discover what the audience has to teach us."

The Anthropologists transform research and data collection into performances that engage with real-world, pressing issues. The research component of this developmental workshop has been guided by anthropologist-in-residence, Dr. Haile Eshe Cole. Dr. Cole shares, "I have truly enjoyed being a part of a process by which research is married with a creative and performative practice. It is truly a transformative process. Most importantly, I am thrilled about providing another avenue by which viewers can engage with this important and pressing issue. Art continues to provide us with new, and accessible, ways of telling important stories."

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council.

PERFORMANCE DETAILS:

WHEN: June 30th, 7:30 PM

WHERE: The 14th Street Y, 344 East 14th Street New York, NY 10003

TICKETS: Tickets sold on a sliding scale starting at $18

TICKETING LINK: Click Here

FACILITY ACCESSIBILITY: The 14th Street Y facility is fully ADA-compliant. Live ASL Interpretation provided by Inclusive Communications Services.

The Anthropologists is dedicated to the creation of investigative theatre that physicalizes research to interrogate a cultural issue while nurturing intimate community and audience relationships. Formed in 2008, The Anthropologists create original, ensemble-devised theatre inspired by found text, source material and cultural artifacts, guided by rigorous dramaturgy.

The 14Y Theater's mission focuses on social awareness and change through big picture narrative. Inspired by works that welcome artists of all backgrounds, we place artists as the heart of our community and seek to create an inclusive cultural experience for all. The 14Y Theater honors the edgy, diverse and rich history of innovative culture making in the East Village.