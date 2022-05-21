The American Theatre of Actors to Stage THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR

The American Theatre of Actors is set to stage THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR, Shakespeare's version of a sitcom. The show will run from June 22nd through July 3rd. Performances from Wednesdays through Saturdays are at 8pm, while Sunday shows are at 3pm. Tickets are $20. The American Theatre of Actors is located at 314 W 54th St, New York, NY 10019. Call the box office at (212) 581-3044 for tickets.



Falstaff decides to fix his financial woe by seducing the wives of two wealthy merchants. The wives find he sent them identical letters and take revenge by playing tricks on Falstaff when he comes calling. With the help of their husbands and friends, the wives play one last trick in the woods to put Falstaff's mischief to an end.



Shakespeare's domestic comedy features one of the most memorable of all the Bard's creations, Falstaff, and is directed at the iconic American Theatre of Actors by one of the theatre's leading artists, Ken Coughlin, with assistance from Laurie Rae Waugh, ATA's most recognizable names. The ATA is one of the last of the original off-off Broadway movement theatres and is known for its own Summer Shakespeare Festival running almost as long as The Public Theater's famed Central Park institution.



This fast-paced situation comedy features Alan Hasnas, Amanda Cannon, Amber Brookes, Amy Losi, Dustin Pazar, Gabe Girson, Jake McMichael, Jake Minter, Ken Dillon, Manny Rey, Marc Martin, Michael Bordwell, Nicole Arcieri, Riyadh Rollins, Sky Spallone, Tom Kane, and Vicky Gitre.