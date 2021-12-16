Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The 92nd Street Y Presents Steven Isserlis and Connie Shih Next Month

The concert is on Wednesday, January 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM.

Dec. 16, 2021  

The 92nd Street Y, one of New York's leading cultural venues, presents Steven Isserlis and Connie Shih as part of its Spring Classical Concert Season on January 27, 2022 at 7:30 PM. Concerts are for fully vaccinated audiences. For more information, including purchasing tickets and COVID-19 protocols for in-person performances, please visit 92Y.org/Concerts.

World-renowned cellist Steven Isserlis and award-winning pianist Connie Shih perform a rich program of Russian jewels including two of the great works for cello - Shostakovich's D-minor Sonata, and the sonata by Rachmaninoff. Opening the concert is Kabalevsky's 1962 sonata, written for Mstislav Rostropovich.

KABALEVSKY: Cello Sonata in B-flat Major, Op. 71

SHOSTAKOVICH: Cello Sonata in D Minor, Op. 40

RACHMANINOFF: Cello Sonata in G Minor, Op. 19

About 92nd Street Y: The 92nd Street Y (92Y) is a world-class center for the arts and innovation, a convener of ideas, and an incubator for creativity. 92Y offers extensive classes, courses and events online including live concerts, talks and master classes; fitness classes for all ages; 250+ art classes, and parenting workshops for new moms and dads. The 92nd Street Y is transforming the way people share ideas and translate them into action all over the world. All of 92Y's programming is built on a foundation of Jewish values, including the capacity of civil dialogue to change minds; the potential of education and the arts to change lives; and a commitment to welcoming and serving people of all ages, races, religions, and ethnicities. For more information, visit www.92Y.org.

 


