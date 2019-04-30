The 16th Annual FRESH FRUIT AWARDS Of DISTINCTION Announced
Kicking-off it's Stonewall@50 Season, the 16th annual FRESH FRUIT AWARDS of DISTINCTION will be presented Monday, May 6, with the reception at 6:30 p.m. and presentations beginning at 7 p.m. As in past years, the event will be at the Bowery Poets Club, 308 Bowery, New York City.
The Fresh Fruit Awards honor the Best of the Fest from 2018, plus Community & Civic Awards.
Hors d'Oevres, Entertainment and Cash Bar. Funds help support our upcoming Festival and year round programing. TICKETS AVAILABLE HERE or HELP WITH A DONATION
AND THE WINNERS ARE...
Outstanding Play - "Half Me, Half You" by Liane Grant
Outstanding Production - "All My Love, Kate" Written & Directed by Joe Breen
Outstanding Musical - "The Ugly Kids" by Anna Michael & Tony Macht
Outstanding Short Play - "Kalen's Ellen" by KJ Dwyer
Outstanding Production Design - Keith Truax, Lighting Design, for "Prophesy"
Outstanding Choreography - Erika Wasko, for "All My Love, Kate"
Outstanding Direction - Allen MacLeod, for "Prophesy"
Outstanding Lead Performer - Matt W. Cody, in "All My Love, Kate"
Outstanding Lead Performer - Connor Johnston, in "Prophesy"
Outstanding Lead Performer - Kirya Traber, in "Helps To Hate You A Little: A Lovestory"
Outstanding Featured Performer, Full Length Play - Sarah Matteucci, in "All My Love, Kate"
Outstanding Featured Performer, Full Length Play - Artem Kreimer, in "Prophesy"
Outstanding Featured Performer, Full Length Play - Jennifer Fouché, in "Half Me, Half You"
Outstanding Performance in a Short Play - Juliet Pritner, in Kalen's Ellen
Outstanding Lead Performance, Musical - Patrick Swales Caldwell, in "The Ugly Kids"
Outstanding Lead Performance, Musical - Moira McAuliffe, in "The Ugly Kids"
Outstanding Solo Production - "An Uncommon Core" by Abigail Swetz
Outstanding Ensemble Performance - the cast of "...Where You Eat" - Meggy Lykins, Director
Outstanding Screenplay - "Free Range" by Johnny B. Dunn
The Audience Favorite Award - "...Where You Eat" by Dennis Bush
The Fresh Fruit Spirit Award - "Peace Camp Org" by Mariam Bazeed
and the All Out Arts Community Awards . . .
The Harry Wieder Award, for Community Service: Nick Curto, Founding President, All Out Arts
The Passion Fruit Award, for a lifelong passionate commitment to the community: Myles Cohen
The Honeyberry Award, for Unrecognized Service to the LGBT Community: The New York Neo-Futurists