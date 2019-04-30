The 16th Annual FRESH FRUIT AWARDS Of DISTINCTION Announced

Kicking-off it's Stonewall@50 Season, the 16th annual FRESH FRUIT AWARDS of DISTINCTION will be presented Monday, May 6, with the reception at 6:30 p.m. and presentations beginning at 7 p.m. As in past years, the event will be at the Bowery Poets Club, 308 Bowery, New York City.

The Fresh Fruit Awards honor the Best of the Fest from 2018, plus Community & Civic Awards.

AND THE WINNERS ARE...

Outstanding Play - "Half Me, Half You" by Liane Grant

Outstanding Production - "All My Love, Kate" Written & Directed by Joe Breen

Outstanding Musical - "The Ugly Kids" by Anna Michael & Tony Macht

Outstanding Short Play - "Kalen's Ellen" by KJ Dwyer

Outstanding Production Design - Keith Truax, Lighting Design, for "Prophesy"

Outstanding Choreography - Erika Wasko, for "All My Love, Kate"

Outstanding Direction - Allen MacLeod, for "Prophesy"

Outstanding Lead Performer - Matt W. Cody, in "All My Love, Kate"

Outstanding Lead Performer - Connor Johnston, in "Prophesy"

Outstanding Lead Performer - Kirya Traber, in "Helps To Hate You A Little: A Lovestory"

Outstanding Featured Performer, Full Length Play - Sarah Matteucci, in "All My Love, Kate"

Outstanding Featured Performer, Full Length Play - Artem Kreimer, in "Prophesy"

Outstanding Featured Performer, Full Length Play - Jennifer Fouché, in "Half Me, Half You"

Outstanding Performance in a Short Play - Juliet Pritner, in Kalen's Ellen

Outstanding Lead Performance, Musical - Patrick Swales Caldwell, in "The Ugly Kids"

Outstanding Lead Performance, Musical - Moira McAuliffe, in "The Ugly Kids"

Outstanding Solo Production - "An Uncommon Core" by Abigail Swetz

Outstanding Ensemble Performance - the cast of "...Where You Eat" - Meggy Lykins, Director

Outstanding Screenplay - "Free Range" by Johnny B. Dunn

The Audience Favorite Award - "...Where You Eat" by Dennis Bush

The Fresh Fruit Spirit Award - "Peace Camp Org" by Mariam Bazeed

and the All Out Arts Community Awards . . .

The Harry Wieder Award, for Community Service: Nick Curto, Founding President, All Out Arts

The Passion Fruit Award, for a lifelong passionate commitment to the community: Myles Cohen

The Honeyberry Award, for Unrecognized Service to the LGBT Community: The New York Neo-Futurists





