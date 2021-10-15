Telly Leung, Heather Makalani & Brittney Johnson to Take Part in 38th EMPATHY CONCERT

Elliott Masie and Telly Leung are hosting the 38th Empathy Concert on Monday, October 18th, featuring Broadway performers Heather Makalani and Brittney Johnson.

For the past 19 months, tens of thousands of business colleagues have viewed their Empathy Concerts, combining the power of Broadway entertainment with perspectives on how to support the workforce and communities with understanding and connection.

Reserve a space for this uplifting and moving session:

Empathy Concert

Monday, October 18th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT

https://www.masie.com/Empathy1018

They hope you will join them to enjoy performances and dialogues from:

Heather Makalani, originally from the beautiful island of Guam, can currently be seen in Aladdin on Broadway. Her past NY credits include originating a role in Emojiland off-Broadway (Kissy Face), and playing Sandy in Grease.

Brittney Johnson is a Broadway veteran currently in WICKED, and has also appeared in Beautiful, Sunset Blvd, Motown and Les Miz.

Daniel Goldstein is a Broadway Director and Author.

Telly Leung is the Empathy Concert Co-Host (Aladdin, Rent, Glee, Allegiance, In Transit). Telly is also a Director, Producer, and Corporate Coach.

Elliott Masie is Chair of the Learning COLLABORATIVE and a Broadway Producer.

Empathy is one of our most powerful approaches, tools, and connections. Please take one hour and be part of a unique, high-energy program. They have a limit of 1,000 live spaces on this free video session.

Join them! Empathy Concert & Conversations - Monday, October 18th from 4 pm to 5 pm EDT. Reserve your free space at https://www.masie.com/Empathy1018

To view their past Empathy Concerts and other events, please visit https://www.masie.com for archived video of all their sessions.