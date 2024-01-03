Tada! Youth Theater Performs B.O.T.C.H. This Month

Performances will run January 27, 2024 through February 18, 2024.

By: Jan. 03, 2024

Tada! Youth Theater will perform the original musical B.O.T.C.H. this month. Performances will run January 27, 2024 through February 18, 2024.

There will be two school matinee performances on February 7th. Please contact boxoffice@tadatheater.com for more information.     

B.O.T.C.H. is a jazz-styled musical that follows 7 youth on the New York City subway who get lost underground and meet artistic rats, members of B.O.T.C.H. (Bureau of Turmoil, Chaos, & Headaches), and find themselves in the basement of The Metropolitan Museum of Art.

B.O.T.C.H. book and lyrics are by Jon Agee with music by Daniel Feigelson. Janine Nina Trevens, Director; Kim Grier-Martinez, Choreographer; Gia Gan, Musical Director; Ceanna Bryant, Assistant Director; Joe Sherry, Scenic Design; Gabriela Contreras, Costume Design; Steve O’Shea, Lighting Design; Jeremiah Dude, Production Supervisor; Gabrielle Giacomo, Production Stage Manager, and Jaadyn Rogers, Assistant Stage Manager.

Performances are one-hour long, fun-filled musicals that are perfect for family audiences of ages 3 and above presented by talented members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET)). The young actors showcase the rich diversity of New York City.  They come from various neighborhoods and boroughs of New York City, encompassing different economic, racial, ethnic, and cultural backgrounds, as well as diverse abilities and members of the LGBTQIA+ community.

TADA! is a unique Drama Desk award-winning nonprofit youth theater that produces original musicals for children, teens, and family audiences. TADA! offers a free, year-round, pre-professional training and positive youth development program for members of the Resident Youth Ensemble of TADA! (RYET), talented youth ages 8-18; musical theater classes/camps for the public; as well as musical theater residencies in NYC schools and community centers. TADA!’s high-quality work enhances young people’s self-confidence and creativity which develops advanced skills in leadership, communication, responsibility, collaboration, and problem-solving skills that help with growing up and are essential to their success both in school and in life.

Photo Credit: Courtesy of TADA! Youth Theater




Recommended For You