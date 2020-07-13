Tabula Rasa Theater Presents LIQUIDUS

Tabula Rasa Theater Presents, July 25, 7 pm: Livestream on TabulaRasaDanceTheater.com

Liquidus is a series of inner dance experiences lived by four dancers within different communities. These performers have subsisted without support or relief during lockdown, either alone or with their families.

The first of the series will be followed by four more Liquidus pieces, live streamed during the next four consecutive Saturdays, all at 7pm. Each piece in the Solo Series Liquidus will feature 4 dancers from the company

Our dancers need your support more than ever. We are grateful to you for keeping our company, and our dancers, alive. Nine of our dancers became sick with COVID-19. Half did not receive relief.

Dancers

Jonatan Lujan (Positive Covid-19)

Argentinian Lockdown in New York City

Noriko Naraoka (Positive Covid-19)

Japanese Lockdown in New York City

Winnie Asawakanjanakit (Negative Covid-19)

Thai Lockdown in New York City

Felipe Escalante (Negative Covid-19)

Mexican Lockdown in New York City

Music

Felix Huerta (Negative Covid-19)

Mexican Lockdown in Querétaro City

Costumes:

Geoffrey Beene

Noriko Naraoka

Sergio Perez

"Liquidus" has been developed through the generous support of the Ford Foundation.

