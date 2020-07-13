Tabula Rasa Theater Presents LIQUIDUS
Tabula Rasa Theater Presents, July 25, 7 pm: Livestream on TabulaRasaDanceTheater.com
Liquidus is a series of inner dance experiences lived by four dancers within different communities. These performers have subsisted without support or relief during lockdown, either alone or with their families.
The first of the series will be followed by four more Liquidus pieces, live streamed during the next four consecutive Saturdays, all at 7pm. Each piece in the Solo Series Liquidus will feature 4 dancers from the company
Our dancers need your support more than ever. We are grateful to you for keeping our company, and our dancers, alive. Nine of our dancers became sick with COVID-19. Half did not receive relief.
Dancers
Jonatan Lujan (Positive Covid-19)
Argentinian Lockdown in New York City
Noriko Naraoka (Positive Covid-19)
Japanese Lockdown in New York City
Winnie Asawakanjanakit (Negative Covid-19)
Thai Lockdown in New York City
Felipe Escalante (Negative Covid-19)
Mexican Lockdown in New York City
Music
Felix Huerta (Negative Covid-19)
Mexican Lockdown in Querétaro City
Costumes:
Sergio Perez
"Liquidus" has been developed through the generous support of the Ford Foundation.