TWISTED World Premiere Comes to Theater For The New City

Theater for the New City presents the world premiere of Joel Greenhouse's TWISTED, a dark comedy with songs, directed by Joe John Battista, with original music by Peter W. Dizozza, running September 28 - October 15, 2023. Previews begin on September 28 for a September 30 opening.

Blackmail! Human Sacrifice! and Dancing! Zip up your Go-Go boots and welcome to Twisted, a fast and funny train ride through hell that pays tribute to exploitation films of the 1960's.

The show stars Penny Balfour (Luc Besson's Arthur and the Invisibles, Arthur and the Revenge of Maltazard, and Arthur 3: The War of the Two Worlds, Sundance finalist Drop Back Ten), GLAAD nominee Brian Belovitch (Boys Don't Wear Lipstick, The Moth on NPR) and Robert Z Grant ("Inside Amy Schumer"), along with JC Augustin (Pestilence Part 1 at La MaMa), Sevin Ceviker (Martha Graham Dance Co.), Tony Del Bono (Help A Handicapped God Trot Across The Universe), Larry Fleischman (A Killing Day), Maude Lardner Burke (Galas directed by Everett Quinton), Evan Laurence (Pangea), Andrew Ryan Perry (The Ahab Inside Me) and Christine Weiss Beidel (Charles Ludlam's Ridiculous Theatrical Company).

Musicians include Peter W. Dizozza (Piano), Joe John Battista (Guitar), Ron Raymond (Bass) and Kevin Murray (Drums).

The production team includes Mark Marcante (Set Design), Brian Park (Sound & Light Design), Wendy Tonken (Costume & Props Design), Joe John Battista (Video/Projection Design), Sevin Ceviker (Choreography) and John King (Production Stage Manager).

Produced by Hillary Wyatt at PawPrint Productions.

Theater for the New City is located at 155 First Avenue in New York City. Performances are Thursdays - Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Running time is approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes including intermission.

Tickets are $18 and $15 (students and seniors). For adults 18+ only. For more info and to purchase tickets call 212-254-1109 or go to Click Here.

Follow the show on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100094765933096 and Instagram at https://www.instagram.com/twisted.show_nyc.

Joel Greenhouse co-authored Have I Got A Girl For You, The Frankenstein musical, which was produced Off Broadway at the Second Avenue Theatre and in regional theatres. Other works include An Evening with Nurse Strain at St. Marks Playhouse (co-author), Last Chance for Happiness at Terry Schreiber Studio and Goodbye Already (Neil Simon Festival - Best New Play award).

Joe John Battista is the former Artistic Director of the historic 13th Street Repertory Theater. He has been involved in a number of plays and musicals, including Women Behind Bars starring Amy Stiller, and was the lead guitarist for Razor Engine and Electric Landlady. Joe directed Jerry Small's play, Before We're Gone, produced by Bahr Productions.

Peter W. Dizozza is a music composer and in-house counsel for Cinema VII, the entertainment collective that administers his creative catalog. In 2021, he received a City Artist Corps grant from The New York Foundation for the Arts to develop his musical theater project, Tunnel (from Suez to Candlewood), at Theater for the New City (with help from Joe Battista and others). Check out his work at youtube.com/dizozza, youtube.com/cinemavii and youtube.com/cviirecordings.