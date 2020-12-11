TSquared Production Company Announces December Events!

TSquared Production Company, founded in 2018 by Tess Ammerman and T. Michael Vest, is over the moon to announce their December program to kiss 2020 goodbye once and for all.

From reindeer games to barnyard secret Santa schemes, this bundle of festive holiday events is sure to bring a smile to your face and cheer to your heart.

HANUKKAH TALES

Stories for Kids

December 12 | 5pm

Watch at: https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco

It's the most wonderful time of the year, folks! And we're kicking it off with an evening of Hanukkah storytelling. Tune in with the whole family on December 12 at 5pm for stories about the rich traditions surrounding this beloved holiday. You can even get your hands dirty with a holiday-themed craft!

MUSIC & LYRICS

An Evening of Songs Celebrating Jewish Artists

December 15 | 7pm

Watch at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UClcO46XjJh1sHZbDPz6rL3A

On December 15 at 7pm, head over to our Youtube channel for a night of songs celebrating some of the finest Jewish composers and lyricists of the past 100 years. The line-up includes Irving Berlin, Leonard Bernstein, Pasek & Paul, and more. Yes, there will be classics. And yes, there will be showtunes.

UNICORNS VERSUS REINDEER GAMES

A Christmas Show for the Whole Family

December 19 | 2pm

Watch at: https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco

We're over the moon to debut our first children's show this holiday season! It's Unicorns Versus Reindeer Games, written by Allyssa Hynes. (Remember her? She wrote that marvelous monologue about a genie for our new works night!) A tale of Christmas and teamwork, this charming play features TSquared members old and new and will be directed by our very own Alicia Hayes. Tune in on December 19 at 2pm for all the fun. There's going to be a craft, kid-friendly drinks (with an optional boozy twist, of course), and more!



HOLIDAYS ON ICE

Selected Readings from David Sedaris

December 22 | 7pm

Watch at: https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco

No one tells stories quite like David Sedaris. For our final event of the holiday season, we're presenting selected readings from Holidays On Ice - Sedaris' scathingly funny observations on holiday antics. Put together by Tom Frascatore and directed by Michael Smith-Gallo, it's perfect as a show to watch or a radio play. Be there on December 22 at 7pm - you deserve this last laugh.

TWELFTH NIGHT

By William Shakespeare

January 5 | 7pm

Watch at: https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco

And to kick off 2021, we're performing Shakespeare's "Twelfth Night" on January 5 at 7pm. Which is 12th night.

Live performances from TSquared Production Company will be streamed via the company's Twitch account (https://www.twitch.tv/tsquaredproductionco).