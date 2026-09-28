TROUBLE IN TAHITI to Make Wagner College Theatre Debut
Dr. Vincent Graña directs the Bernstein opera, which runs at Stage One with a cast including Mackenzie Walsh and Quill Cooke.
TROUBLE IN TAHITI, a work by Leonard Bernstein, will come to Wagner College Theatre next month. Set in the picture-perfect suburbs of 1950s America, this one-act opera peels back the glossy façade of domestic bliss to reveal the quiet frustrations within a seemingly ideal marriage.
At the center are Sam and Dinah, a couple struggling to connect amid the pressures of modern life, their conversations missing each other at every turn. Meanwhile, a bright, jazzy vocal trio cheerfully sells a dream of happiness and harmony. Blending satire, sophistication, and a richly expressive score, TROUBLE IN TAHITI invites audiences to look closer at what it really means to have it all. In approaching these themes, Director and Conductor Dr. Vincent Graña asks the question, 'Has there ever been a thing that was promised to you that turned out to be false?' The broken promise of what 'should be,' and the feelings that provokes, are shared across decades and generations.
TROUBLE IN TAHITI marks the first opera ever programmed as part of the official WCT season, but at only 45 minutes long and with jazz influences in the music it is delightfully unexpected. 'For opera fans, it is a refreshing and natural 20th century evolution of the art form,' says General Manager Michelle Siemens. 'For those who are unfamiliar with opera, this is the perfect opportunity to try something new.'
PERFORMANCES
October 8, 9 at 7:30PM, October 10 at 4:00PM & 8:00PM, and October 11 at 2:00PM. All performances will be in Wagner College Theatre's Stage One.
Theatre patrons are welcome to park in the Tiers Lot Visitor Parking and the Stadium Parking Lot. To find the Wagner College Main Entrance with a GPS, use 631 Howard Ave, Staten Island, NY.
THE COMPANY
Director/Music Director Dr. Vincent Graña, Associate Music Director Tom McDonough, Lighting Designer Holden Whalen, Costume Designer Michelle Siemens, Hair & Makeup Designer Lacy Thompson, Scenic Designer Joey Savage, Props Master Aidan Adams, Stage Manager Megan Dorothy, Production Manager Vicki Neal, Technical Director Brian T. Sharron. Cast includes: Mackenzie Walsh, Quill Cooke, Layla Valenzuela, Jenna Haefli, Max Markarian, Jacky Maloney, Denial Stefanski, and Matthew Abatemarco.
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