Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

TOMATO CAN'T GROW IN THE BRONX Opens at Chain Theater Next Month

Performances run December 2-17.

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Nov. 01, 2022  

TOMATO CAN'T GROW IN THE BRONX Opens at Chain Theater Next Month

"A Tomato Can't Grow Can't Grow in the Bronx", a multi-award-winning poignant drama by playwright/novelist Gary Morgenstein, opens at Chain Theater (312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor) on Friday, December 2nd for a limited 10-performance engagement thru December 17th. Bernice Garfield-Szita directs. Featured in the cast are Jackie Kusher*(Joyland), Andrea Bell Wolff* (2022 Perry Award Winner, Best Actress),Mike Roche* (Night Over Taos at INTAR, Estelle Parsons director), Holly O'Brien* (Two by Two, Martin Charnin director), Marina Rebecca Chan (Asian American Girl/developed at Pan Asian Rep) and Spencer Neumann (Les Miserables). *(Members of Actors Equity).

Set in a working-class neighborhood of the Bronx during the racial and political unrest of the 1960s, the multi-generational play portrays the dysfunctional family dynamics between a married couple, Sammy (Mike Roche) and Eleanor Abrams (Holly O'Brien), and Eleanor's overbearing parents, Harry (Jackie Kusher) and Gladys Simms (Andrea Bell Wolff), who live in the apartment next door. When the couple's rebellious teenage son Elliot (Spencer Neumann) gets mugged, it triggers Sammy's desire to defy his powerful father-in-law and move to Long Island to claim his share of the American Dream. Harry has other ideas.

Director Bernice Garfield-Szita says: "Although the play's world takes place during 1968, a particularly tumultuous year, these richly identifiable and flawed characters confront many of the same social issues that we face today, struggling to communicate, connect and love each other. Their hopes and fears and dreams belong to any family, and to any age."

Playwright Gary Morgenstein's "A Tomato Can't Grow Can't Grow in the Bronx" was performed to sold out houses in April at the Center Playhouse in Freehold, winning three 2022Perry Awards from the New Jersey Association of Community Theaters (NJACT) including Best Original Play and Best Actress. Gary's plays include Broadway World award winning play "A Black and White Cookie" and "Free Palestine". His seven novels feature a critically acclaimed dystopian political trilogy culminating with "A Dugout to Peace" to be published by BHC Press.

Bernice Garfield-Szita is Artistic Director of Center Players with 50 years' experience in theater. She is most proud of her 2018 NJACT Lifetime Achievement Award.

A Tomato Can't Grow Can't Grow in the Bronx opens at Chain Theater (312 W. 36th Street, 4th) on Friday, December 2nd at 7:30PM and runs thru Saturday, December 17th. The performance schedule is as follows: Fri 12/2, Sat 12/3, Thu 12/8, Fri 12/9, Sat 12/10, Fri 12/16 and Sat 12/17 at 7:30PM with matinees on Sun 12/4, Sun 12/11 and Wed 12/14 at 2PM. Tickets are $25.




Nora Armani to Present MERCEDES AND ZARUHI at United Solo Festival Photo
Nora Armani to Present MERCEDES AND ZARUHI at United Solo Festival
Celebrating a “Lifetime Achievement” award by the 38th Alexandria Film Festival, in Cairo, Egypt, actress Nora Armani will be commemorating her lifetime of achievements in an Off-Broadway solo performance. Nora will be presenting her English adaptation of MERCEDES AND ZARUHI, on November 6th, Sunday at 7:00 pm, at the United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row in New York.
Photos: First Look at WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? at the Sargent Theatre of the American T Photo
Photos: First Look at WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? at the Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors
Corruption … Espionage … Combat … on campus? Professors can fight dirty. Laurie Rae Waugh will present another exciting work by the late Irving A Greenfield. WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? opens at the Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors complex, 314 W 54th St, New York City. See photos here!
Conch Shell Productions to Present Live Online Reading of ICEBREAKER, Based on Personal Pa Photo
Conch Shell Productions to Present Live Online Reading of ICEBREAKER, Based on Personal Pandemic Stories
Conch Shell Productions will present the live online reading of ICEBREAKER, a new one-act play written & directed by Magaly Colimon-Christopher. The reading will take place on Conch Shell Productions' Youtube page on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at 8pm.
Shakespeare on the Fly to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in November Photo
Shakespeare on the Fly to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in November
Shakespeare on the Fly will present 'Much Ado About Nothing.' Bickering lovers, a scheming Duke, and a silent Hero November 3-5.

More Hot Stories For You


TOMATO CAN'T GROW IN THE BRONX Opens at Chain Theater Next MonthTOMATO CAN'T GROW IN THE BRONX Opens at Chain Theater Next Month
November 1, 2022

'A Tomato Can't Grow Can't Grow in the Bronx', a multi-award-winning poignant drama by playwright/novelist Gary Morgenstein, opens at Chain Theater (312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor) on Friday, December 2nd for a limited 10-performance engagement thru December 17th.
Nora Armani to Present MERCEDES AND ZARUHI at United Solo FestivalNora Armani to Present MERCEDES AND ZARUHI at United Solo Festival
October 31, 2022

Celebrating a “Lifetime Achievement” award by the 38th Alexandria Film Festival, in Cairo, Egypt, actress Nora Armani will be commemorating her lifetime of achievements in an Off-Broadway solo performance. Nora will be presenting her English adaptation of MERCEDES AND ZARUHI, on November 6th, Sunday at 7:00 pm, at the United Solo Theatre Festival at Theatre Row in New York.
Photos: First Look at WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? at the Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of ActorsPhotos: First Look at WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? at the Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors
October 31, 2022

Corruption … Espionage … Combat … on campus? Professors can fight dirty. Laurie Rae Waugh will present another exciting work by the late Irving A Greenfield. WHAT DO WE DO ABOUT WALTER? opens at the Sargent Theatre of the American Theatre of Actors complex, 314 W 54th St, New York City. See photos here!
Conch Shell Productions to Present Live Online Reading of ICEBREAKER, Based on Personal Pandemic StoriesConch Shell Productions to Present Live Online Reading of ICEBREAKER, Based on Personal Pandemic Stories
October 31, 2022

Conch Shell Productions will present the live online reading of ICEBREAKER, a new one-act play written & directed by Magaly Colimon-Christopher. The reading will take place on Conch Shell Productions' Youtube page on Monday, November 7th, 2022 at 8pm.
Shakespeare on the Fly to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in NovemberShakespeare on the Fly to Present MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING in November
October 31, 2022

Shakespeare on the Fly will present 'Much Ado About Nothing.' Bickering lovers, a scheming Duke, and a silent Hero November 3-5.