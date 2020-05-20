TIK TOK JACKBOX PARTY! to Benefit The Actor's Fund

A group of young Tik Tok users are coming together to help keep the Broadway Broadway alive. Sammy O'Donnell, Tommy Kaiser, Gabriella Gonzalez, Maddox Bane, Chloe Rodriguez, and James Stryska are hosting a Jackbox Party on Friday, May 29th to help raise money for The Actor's Fund.

This event is based off the series "Broadway Jackbox" hosted by Andrew Barth Feldman and Alex Boniello. The Actor's Fund is the national human services organization for everyone in performing arts and entertainment, through donations from viewers.

"Events like this are important," Gonzalez says, "we need to support these people who are constantly inspiring young artists. We need to keep this beautiful industry in motion."

The event will start at 8pm Eastern Standard Time and will be live-streamed on Youtube.

