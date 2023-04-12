Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

THUNDERSTRUCK to Have World Premiere At The Gene Frankel Theatre in May

Thunderstruck is a four-person one act dramedy that explores the influence of toxic masculinity and homophobia on the American conservative movement.

Apr. 12, 2023  

Set in the present day, best friends Chip and Steve try to navigate the impact a secret hookup has on their relationship with Bret and Red. As cracks in their coverup begin to emerge, Chip and Steve must reconcile the consequences of the lies they've told.

Performances will take place May 5th and 6th.

Event Details: Lobby bar opens at 7pm, door's open at 7:30pm. Run time is approximately 80 minutes, no intermission.

Tickets: Click Here




