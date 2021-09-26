THRILL ME: THE LEOPOLD & LOEB STORY Will Be Presented By Little Red Light Theatre

A new production of THRILL ME: The Leopold & Loeb Story (book, music, and lyrics by Stephen Dolginoff) takes place this weekend at the NuBox theatre in Hell's Kitchen from September 30th to October 3rd.

Based on the true story of the crime committed by Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb in 1924, the musical originally opened Off-Broadway in the 2005-2006 season and was nominated for Drama Desk Awards for Best Musical & Best Music and an Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Off-Broadway Musical. It has since gone on to have over 200 productions in 22 countries and in 14 languages. In fact, productions are currently running in South Korea, China, Germany, Poland and the Czech Republic; with a London revival opening in January of 2022. THRILL ME is published and licensed in North America by Dramatists Play Service/Broadway Licensing. The paperback script is available online from Amazon or Barnes & Noble and the Cast Album can be purchased on Amazon, iTunes and wherever CDs or digital downloads are sold.

Writer/composer Stephen Dolginoff said "it truly is an incredible honor that Michael and David chose THRILL ME for their inaugural season. And the fact that it will be the very first show I'll actually see in a theatre since March of 2020, is, well, a thrill! I cannot wait to be surprised on opening night."

Runtime is 85 minutes with no intermission.

Performances take place at

Sept 30th - 8 pm

Oct. 1st - 8 pm

Oct. 2nd - 8 pm

Oct. 3rd - 8 pm

Tickets are $25: proof of vaccination required to pick up tickets. Tickets available at bit.ly/ThrillMeTickets

The NuBox Theatre is located on the 4th floor of 754 9th Avenue 4th New York, NY 10019.

Produced by Little Red Light Theatre. Direction by Michael Blatt and Music Direction by David Carl.

Featuring: Patrick Brady*, Nicholas J. Reese, Peter Ferraiolo, Wayne Shuker*

*denotes actors appearing courtesy of Actor's Equity Association.