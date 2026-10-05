THE WAYFARING STRANGERS to Present Improvised Bluegrass Musical
The performance will take place at The PIT NYC with an opening act from Once Removed Musical Improv.
The Wayfaring Strangers will present another improvised bluegrass musical at The PIT on Sunday, October 11 at 7 p.m.
The performance will feature newly improvised lyrics set to old-time standards, accompanied by traditional instruments including banjo, guitar, stand-up bass, washboard, triangle and jug.
The Wayfaring Strangers are David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins, Oona Higgins, Marty Isenberg, Peter McGibney and Piatt Pund.
Once Removed Musical Improv will serve as the opening act.
The performance will take place Sunday, October 11 at 7 p.m. at The PIT NYC, 154 W. 29th St., New York, NY 10001. Running time is approximately one hour.
Tickets are $9.99 in advance and $22 at the door.
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