THE WAYFARING STRANGERS to Present Improvised Bluegrass Musical

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The Wayfaring Strangers will present another improvised bluegrass musical at The PIT on Sunday, October 11 at 7 p.m.

The performance will feature newly improvised lyrics set to old-time standards, accompanied by traditional instruments including banjo, guitar, stand-up bass, washboard, triangle and jug.

The Wayfaring Strangers are David Carl, Morgan DeTogne, Sharon Fogarty, Greg Kotis, Ayun Halliday, Matt Higgins, Oona Higgins, Marty Isenberg, Peter McGibney and Piatt Pund.

Once Removed Musical Improv will serve as the opening act.

The performance will take place Sunday, October 11 at 7 p.m. at The PIT NYC, 154 W. 29th St., New York, NY 10001. Running time is approximately one hour.

Tickets are $9.99 in advance and $22 at the door.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 05 Hrs 54 Min 24 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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