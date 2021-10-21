THE VIOLET HOUR Returns to Caveat with SNL's Melissa VillaseÃ±or on Halloween

THE VIOLET HOUR is back at Caveat! With our planet literally on fire, Winnifred Coombe is back to help us humans save ourselves - or at least help us enjoy the heck out of our last breaths on this little blue sphere.

This month, it's Winnifred's HALLOWEENER SHOW! Winnifred's earthly guests on this spooktacular special include the wickedly talented friend of the show MELISSA VILLASEÃ‘OR (SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE) plus a special appearance from SNL's Alex Moffat. Plus, sexy sing-songs, a visit from a talking crow, tunes from house band GREAT TIME, and tons more laughs from our ensemble and surprise guests!

THE VIOLET HOUR follows a familiar late-night format with a far-out twist. Victorian spiritualist Winnifred Coombe (Caroline Kingsley) transcends time and space to bring her audience aboard her inter-dimensional spacecraft. Celeb guests mingle with Winnifred and her merry cast of friends from space.

THE VIOLET HOUR descends upon Caveat (21A Clinton St, New York, NY, 10002) on Sunday, October 31. Doors 9:30 PM, show 10:00 PM. Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door. All attendees must present proof of full vaccination to enter. Tix, all info including COVID policies at: https://www.caveat.nyc/event/the-violet-hour-10-31-2021