THE PLANTER AND THE PLANT to Open at Astoria Theater for Young Audiences

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Eat the Peadies, an Astoria based theatre for young audiences collective, will present a production of 'The Planter and the Plant,' a theatre piece for young audiences ages 2-8 and their families. This performance is supported in part by the NYFA Queens Art Fund's New Work Grant.

'The Planter and the Plant' is a theatre piece about care, curiosity, and letting go. With clowning, live original music, and series of interactive elements, the story follows the Planter who tends to everything within reach, including food, drink, and all things that can be nurtured. When a single seed begins to grow into an unexpected form, the Planter embarks on a journey of discovery, forming a relationship with the plant as it evolves, reveals its individuality, and ultimately departs.

This performance is part of Eat the Peadies' ongoing commitment to creating accessible and engaging theatre for young audiences in Astoria and across New York City. By making art available to families and communities, the collective seeks to foster shared experiences that are both meaningful and joyful, rooted in curiosity and an open mind.

Eat the Peadies is a progress-sharing theatre collective where we share our work with audiences at different stages. For the second performance of this piece, we took audience feedback and further developed the work into its current stage. Workshop presentations are central to Eat the Peadies' creative process, providing an opportunity to experiment with ideas in front of live audiences and refine the work through collective discovery. The work is created not only by us, but by our community as a whole.

Performances will take place on Sunday, October 25, 2026 at 2pm and 3:30pm, at the Broom Tree Theatre in Astoria. Both performances will feature pre- and post-show activities for families to explore, play, and engage with the story in creative ways.

Free admission.

RSVP information

RSVP by visiting eatthepeadies.com or by emailing info@eatthepeadies.com.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 26 Days 03 Hrs 43 Min 15 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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