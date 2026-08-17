THE MOON RITUALS by Laura Neill to Have Workshop at The Tank NYC
Eight performances will be staged at The Tank NYC in NYC from August 24 - September 4, 2026.
Brooklyn-based playwright Laura Neill, alongside Thalia Sablon (co-producer and co-director) and Kelleen Moriarty (co-director) will present a workshop of the moon rituals, a new horror comedy about bodies with uteruses, healthcare, wellbeing, reproductive justice, and the pervasive shame of having undiagnosed pain in America. Eight performances will be staged at The Tank NYC in NYC from August 24 - September 4, 2026.
the moon rituals is deeply researched and profoundly moving: a devastating exposé of how ill-equipped our medical system is to address uterine health issues, the damage this gap causes to lives and relationships, and how many people suffer in silence-and too often drown in shame.
the moon rituals: a cathartic comedy for anyone who's ever had pain in the "wrong" places. Sick of their pelvic pain, five friends form an amateur witches' coven to cast a healing spell in their vacation rental... and accidentally summon a demon, setting off a cascade of rituals that can only end when they realize the demon isn't the only one who can make up the rules.In a recent piece by Fast Company, Neill explained what drives her work: 'Plays have an immense power to start conversations, or continue conversations. One of which is, 'Oh my goodness, I'm on the outside of this community. I did not know about these struggles; now I am aware and now I can take action.' And also just as importantly, for people who are in the struggle: 'I can see myself in this story, I can see that I'm being recognized, that my work can be amplified through this.''
Content Note: This production contains frequent and irreverent mentions of uterine illnesses including endometriosis and adenomyosis, ovarian pain, hysterectomy, miscarriage, blood, chronic illness, pain with sex, desire for self-harm, domestic violence, and frank discussion of sex, pelvic pain, and horrible periods (which are more than horrible periods).
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