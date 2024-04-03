THE MEMORY OF Premieres At The Fresh Fruit Festival

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Lipstick Project presents the premiere of producer/playwright Rachel Schulte's powerful drama dealing with the ultimate decision.

Directed by Alysia Homminga, Rachel Schulte's dramedy is about found families, and the important role they play in the lives of queer people.

The Memory Of follows the story of Renee, a young artist struggling to overcome personal trauma and the grief of losing a loved one. The family of friends she has built in New York, along with the sister who raised her, continue to try to navigate how to help her as she spirals. All the while, Renee and the others are coming to terms with the ever-changing relationships in their lives.

Throughout the play, we shift between memories of the past and present day, weaving in and out as thought and reality fight for dominance in Renee's life.

Which is which? And will she realize the truth before it's too late?

The vibrant cast includes Nikki Lyn Neuror (Billions, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel), Hunter Hopkins Dunn, Ria Meer, JulieThaxter-Gourlay (Law and Order: SVU), Tricia Mancuso Parks (Blacklist, Law and Order: SVU), Heather Abrado, Michael Thibeault, Russ Cusick (Law & Order, Wurtzle Brothers), and Julia Baker. Allison Hohman serves as stage manager.

Director Alysia Homminga has done extensive work in new work development in New York with credits that include Theater for the New City, The Tank, Gallery Players, and The Lee Strasberg Theatre & Film Institute.

Writer-actor-singer, Rachel Schulte, along with Julie Thaxter-Gourlay, founded The Lipstick Project, one of the producing entities of The Memory Of.

TLP strives to promote women and queer folks in the arts.

Tickets

The Memory Of -- performing TUESDAY 4/23 @ 6:30 pm; THURSDAY 4/25 @ 6:30 pm; SATURDAY 4/27 @ 3:30 pm at the WILD PROJECT, 195 E 3rd St, New York City, as part of the Fresh Fruit Festival 2024. All seats: $23. Single Events or Build Your Own Schedule of Shows. Ticket Available HERE. Contact info@jaymichaelsarts.com for further details.

The Fresh Fruit Festival

The Fresh Fruit Festival was the creation of two long established LGBT community arts groups: New Village Productions: and All Out Arts. Now the festival is presented by All Out Arts to celebrate the LGBTQ community's unique perspective, creativity & diversity - local, national, and international - and as of two years ago - on stage, on film, and on the air.