THE LAUGH SUPPER By Leonard Ryzman Comes to Manhattan Rep

May. 8, 2019  

THE LAUGH SUPPER By Leonard Ryzman Comes to Manhattan Rep

It took an Australian, with a little help from Leonardo da Vinci, to bring to New York some of America's greatest past icons. How? The bigger question is: Did da Vinci's great range of inventions include a time machine?

You may find out at Manhattan Rep!

Leonardo's fellow time travelers are Groucho Marx, Mae West, Presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F Kennedy, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Dorothy Parker, Dr Martin Luther King Jr, and John Lennon.

When starting out, playwright Leonard Ryzman had some screenplay ideas for Hollywood, where all things are created sequel. He contacted a major movie studio, telling them what he could do, and they replied telling him what he could do. He next spent time alone in the woods, going places where few had gone before and facing seemingly impossible challenges. Unfortunately, he did all that while playing golf.

Then, under one of those trees, he was struck by enlightening. He drew from his research as a non-fiction writer, together with his experience as a humorist. The result is his play, The Laugh Supper, which turns time inside out.

The time-defying entertaining repartee and perceptive observations will make you laugh, sigh and think, and cry.

The Laugh Supper by Leonard Ryzman features: Jose Colon, Riley Donahue, Martin Fisher, Geoff Grady, Danny McWilliams, Florence Pape, Jennifer Rizzi, Derek Ruhlandt, John Sarno, and David Silberger.

It is directed by Ken Wolf.

Performances:

Thursday May 9 at 9 pm
Friday May 10 at 9 pm
Saturday May 11 at 3 pm
Saturday May 11 at 9 pm

For tickets:
www.manhattanrep.com $20

Manhattan Repertory Theatre
17-19 West 45th St. Suite 301
New York, NY 10036



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • THE LAUGH SUPPER By Leonard Ryzman Comes to Manhattan Rep
  • The Civilians Announce Paul Swan Salons With Penny Arcade, Josef Astor, And More
  • LIC Arts Announces Ninth Annual Festival
  • River To River Festival Opens June 18
  • Tickets Now On Sale For The 2019 She NYC Arts Summer Theater Festival
  • Japan 2019 Presents JAPAN NIGHT This Sunday

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup