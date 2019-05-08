THE LAUGH SUPPER By Leonard Ryzman Comes to Manhattan Rep

It took an Australian, with a little help from Leonardo da Vinci, to bring to New York some of America's greatest past icons. How? The bigger question is: Did da Vinci's great range of inventions include a time machine?

You may find out at Manhattan Rep!

Leonardo's fellow time travelers are Groucho Marx, Mae West, Presidents Abraham Lincoln and John F Kennedy, Ralph Waldo Emerson, Dorothy Parker, Dr Martin Luther King Jr, and John Lennon.

When starting out, playwright Leonard Ryzman had some screenplay ideas for Hollywood, where all things are created sequel. He contacted a major movie studio, telling them what he could do, and they replied telling him what he could do. He next spent time alone in the woods, going places where few had gone before and facing seemingly impossible challenges. Unfortunately, he did all that while playing golf.

Then, under one of those trees, he was struck by enlightening. He drew from his research as a non-fiction writer, together with his experience as a humorist. The result is his play, The Laugh Supper, which turns time inside out.

The time-defying entertaining repartee and perceptive observations will make you laugh, sigh and think, and cry.

The Laugh Supper by Leonard Ryzman features: Jose Colon, Riley Donahue, Martin Fisher, Geoff Grady, Danny McWilliams, Florence Pape, Jennifer Rizzi, Derek Ruhlandt, John Sarno, and David Silberger.

It is directed by Ken Wolf.

Performances:

Thursday May 9 at 9 pm

Friday May 10 at 9 pm

Saturday May 11 at 3 pm

Saturday May 11 at 9 pm

For tickets:

www.manhattanrep.com $20

Manhattan Repertory Theatre

17-19 West 45th St. Suite 301

New York, NY 10036





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You