THE HOLYLANDERS Now Running at Theater at the 14th Street Y Through Mid October

"This hilarious hit comedy by Moria Zrachia originally debuted at the Camari Theater and is still being performed all across Israel. It tells the story of Israeli Millennials who chose to leave their homeland to pursue the American dream- The play consists of four short outrageously funny stories: A couple who left Israel to open a hummus joint in NYC, three best friends relocated to Silicon Valley in pursuit of an exit deal, a young woman relocated to LA LA LAND to pursue the American dream, and four best friends relocated to Atlanta to make money selling Dead Sea products in mall stalls (AGALOT)." -Matan Zrachia

"People leave to search for something. I think it's related to our roots and our cultural cargo. We as Jews are always looking for the "promised land," but the promised land is an idea, more than a concrete place." -Moriah Zarchia

Written by Moria Zrachia

Directed by Matan Zrachia

September 29th - October 15th, 2023 AT THEATER AT THE 14TH STREET Y

ISRAELI ARTISTS PROJECT (Yoni Vendriger, Producing Artistic Director) and STRIPE GUM PRODUCTIONS (Amir Kishon) are pleased to announce the NYC premier of HOLYLANDERS written by Moria Zrachia, Directed by Matan Zrachia.

HOLYLANDERS will be performed during the Stav Festival at the Theater at the 14th Street Y (344 East 14th Street at First Ave). Performances begin Thursday, September 28th at 8 p.m. and continue through Sunday, October 15th. Tickets are $25-$50 and are available at Click Here.

An original Israeli hit play by Moria Zrachia, currently running at the Cameri Theater in Israel. IAP is presenting the NY Premiere of a US version directed by Matan Zrachia;

The Holylanders consists of four short stories that explore the experiences of Israelis who relocated to the United States. This play is an outrageously funny take on the Israeli 'Generation Y' (Millennials) who set out to find themselves in the big world and discover that Israel is not just a country but also a state of mind.

The production stars: Yuval Benit (Carmel/Ravit/Michi) Yochai Greenfeld (Yoni/Negev/Shlomi) Alice Zelenko (Miss Jennifer/Natalie/Mori) Michael Kishon (Udi/Brandon/Jeremy) Ofer Gordon (Udi/Brandon/Jeremy) Rosie Moss (Miss Jennifer/Natalie/Mori) Yair Ben-Dor (Amir/Golan/Yaniv/Rabbi) Maya Shoham (Rachel/Jackie/Guli)

Crew Members: Matan Zrachia (Director) Doron Malka (Assistant Director & Costume Designer) Francesca Pecchi (Stage Manager) Netanel Saso (Associate Producer) Trevor Munch (Set Designer) Isaac DaBom (Sound Designer) Peter Kordonouris (Lighting Designer) Guy Mizrachy (Graphic Designer) Yoni Vendriger (Producing Artistic Director)

Holylanders plays the following schedule from Thursday, September 28th through Sunday, October 15th

Tickets are $25-$50 and are now available online at Click Here. Tickets may also be purchased in person at the theater a half-hour prior to the performance.

Running Time: approximately 90 minutes (no intermission)

Website: www.IsraeliArtistsProject.org and www.StavFestival.org

BIOGRAPHIES

Writer Moria Zrachia- writer, choreographer, director. Graduated from Beit Zvi School for the Performing Arts. In 2006 Directed, wrote, and produced her debut show Zissele; a dance theater show about the relationship between mother and daughter. The show was adopted by Beit Lisin Theater. Founded, wrote, and directed The Hebrew Battalion, a humor group doing mainly sketch comedy. More of her works of writing, directing, and choreography, are the Cameri: Shalom Lech Eretz, Beit Lisin: A Love Story, Meditek: Night without a Moon, and Tsava: King of Israel. Directed at the National Youth Theater: Mila Tova - a one-man show by Dov Navon. Writing For Television: Screenwriter of the Television Academy Awards 2020/ 2021/ 2022.

Director Matan Zrachia A multi-talented artist, acclaimed for his work as an actor, director, dancer, choreographer, and writer. Graduated from Nissan Nativ acting studio. His acting repertoire includes performances in Israel's leading theaters such as Habima, Cameri, Beit Lessin, and Haifa theater. Matan has also directed acclaimed independent plays in Israel and New York.

ISRAELI ARTISTS PROJECT (IAP) - Your Home For Israeli Culture - is a non-profit organization that promotes and presents Israeli theater, music, and art. IAP creates a home and stage for local Israeli artists- while providing a taste of home for lovers of Israeli culture.

Since 2018 IAP has reached thousands of audience members all over the East Coast through presentations of over 20 unique activities: from one-night-only musical events, kids programs, and art exhibits, to theater runs for all ages. We have partnered on events with America-Israel Cultural Foundation (AICF), Israeli American Council (IAC), JCC's, Y's, Israeli Houses, synagogues, schools, and other organizations all over the East Coast.

During Covid, IAP presented the play Divorced by the Cameri theater, which was created to be performed in private homes and spaces in both Hebrew and English.

STRIPE GUM PRODUCTIONS (Amir Kishon) - is a production group that focuses on bringing universal Israeli theater to US stages. Since 2020 Kishon has been involved with several ongoing developmental productions of Israeli plays. This includes also a recent reading of ROMEO VS. JULIET, a play by Kishon's father about Romeo and Juliet's 30-year marriage, following their unsuccessful suicide. This industry reading was produced by Kishon and Award-winning Brian Spector of Keaka Production, with award-winning Rashad Chambers as the Executive Producer. Amir Kishon is also a high-tech entrepreneur and serves as a Director of the Ephraim Kishon estate. Ephraim Kishon is considered the founding father of Israeli Humor and one of the most popular and widely read contemporary satirical authors in the world. His work includes 5 movies (2 Golden Globes, and 2 Oscar nominations), 8 plays, and over 40 books, with over 50 million copies sold.

Discover the humor and heart behind HOLYLANDERS, a play that brings to life the journeys of Israelis who ventured to the United States in search of identity and purpose.

HOLYLANDERS highlights the profound notion that Israel is more than just a geographical location-it's a state of mind.