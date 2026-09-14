THE GARDEN By Flying Leap to be Presented at Citizen Arts International Festival

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The Citizen Arts International Festival will present performances of The Garden by performing arts company Flying Leap on September 27, 2026, with the Bronx Children's Museum in Mill Pond Park at 2PM and 3:30PM.

Step into a world of wonder with The Garden, a radically inclusive, meditative performance that uses movement, music, and poetic text in multiple languages to foster curiosity, connection, and a sense of belonging. Designed specifically for very young children (ages 0-5) and their families, this immersive experience invites audiences of all ages to slow down, explore nature, and reflect on the cycles of life through gentle storytelling and sensory play.

The Garden is a thoughtful response to the need for greater access to green spaces and family programming in our communities. Grounded in interactive play, it transforms park spaces into vibrant, shared worlds where families can move, listen, and participate together, inviting children to freely engage with both art and the outdoors.

Whether seeking a quiet moment of reflection or a playful outdoor experience with little ones, audiences are offered a restorative opportunity to connect with nature, family, and community.

This performance of The Garden will take place on the lawn in Mill Pond Park just south of the Museum. The entrance to the park is located at Exterior Street & East 150th Street across from Bronx Terminal Market. For more information and to reserve free tickets, please visit https://www.citizenartsinternational.org/the-garden.

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