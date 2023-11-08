THE FAMILY SERENADE Written and Directed by James Jennings to Premiere At The ATA

Performing November 21 - December 2.

By: Nov. 08, 2023

POPULAR

Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop! Photo 1 Celebrate WICKED's 20th Anniversary With Merch and Souvenirs in Our Theatre Shop!
Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 2 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced Photo 3 Players Theatre Short Play Festival BOO! Concludes; Week 3 Winner Announced
THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold Industry Reading This Month Photo 4 THE CHOSEN ONE Will Hold Industry Reading This Month

THE FAMILY SERENADE Written and Directed by James Jennings to Premiere At The ATA

The AMERICAN THEATRE OF ACTORS, one of the last of the original off-off Broadway movement theatres, will premiere a new play written and directed by its founding artistic director, James Jennings.

"THE FAMILY SERENADE" tells the story of well-meaning siblings "bright idea" to put Daniel and Josie - their ageed patranets -- in a retirement home. Quickly the idea began to look not-so-bright. Cast includes Travis Bergmann, Allison Landi, Thomas Kane, and Valerie O'Hara.

Performing November 21 - December 2
Nov 21, 22, 24 & 25 @ 8pm; Nov 26 @ 3pm; Nov 29, 30, Dec 1 & 2 @ 8pm
Tickets $20-$25 available HERE
Tickets also available at the door (cash only)

The American Theatre of Actors was founded in 1976 by James Jennings, who continues as its President and Artistic Director. It is a repertory theatre company consisting of 50 actors, 15 playwrights and 8 directors. Its purpose is to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors and provide them with a creative atmosphere in which to work without the pressures of commercial theatre.

The plays are dramas and comedies dealing with the social and ethical problems of contemporary society. Over 965 new works have been presented and more than 11,000 actors have worked at A.T.A., including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Kevin O'Connor, William Fichtner, Edie Falco and Kathryn Hahn.






RELATED STORIES - Off-Off-Broadway

1
Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart Photo
Review: PAIR at 59E59 Theaters Through Captures the Mind and Heart

Artistry, romance, and collaboration are portrayed in the fascinating show, Pair now performed at 59E59 Street Theaters through November 18th.

2
Livy Scanlon, Artistic Director Of The Hanover Theatre Repertory, To Perform In NYC And Fl Photo
Livy Scanlon, Artistic Director Of The Hanover Theatre Repertory, To Perform In NYC And Florida

Livy Scanlon, Artistic Director of The Hanover Theatre Repertory, is taking her talents to stages in New York City and Florida. Don't miss the opportunity to see Livy Scanlon perform in these exciting locations.

3
The Fire This Time Festival Finds New Home at The Wild Project Photo
The Fire This Time Festival Finds New Home at The Wild Project

FRIGID New York will present the 2024 The Fire This Time Festival at a brand new home this January. The Obie Award winning festival will be celebrating its 15th anniversary with the return of its annual Ten-Minute Play Program at The Wild Project.

4
HFC Underground at The Hunt & Fish Club Presents AFTER THE CHANDELIER FALLS with Jerem Photo
HFC Underground at The Hunt & Fish Club Presents AFTER THE CHANDELIER FALLS with Jeremy Stolle and Elizabeth Welch

HFC Underground presents AFTER THE CHANDELIER FALLS, a magical evening of music and candid stories with Broadway's Phantom of the Opera, Jeremy Stolle and Elizabeth Welch. Join them for an unforgettable night of laughter and heartwarming tales.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press Video
BOOP the Musical Cast & Creative Meet the Press
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals Video
Listen: Hear Christopher Plummer & Julie Andrews' Original 'Something Good' Vocals
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr. Video
See Hannah Waddingham's Christmas Special Trailer With Leslie Odom Jr.
View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS
POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort in Off-Off-Broadway POLYMATH: La Comédie de la Mort
the cell (3/15-3/16)Tracker
Katie's Tales in Off-Off-Broadway Katie's Tales
United Solo Festival (11/11-11/11)Tracker PHOTOS
SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival in Off-Off-Broadway SOOP To Nuts 2023 Short Play Festival
The 530 Studios (11/03-11/18)Tracker
SOUTH in Off-Off-Broadway SOUTH
Soho Playhouse (9/20-11/15)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
Witchland in Off-Off-Broadway Witchland
Chain Theatre (4/05-4/14)Tracker PHOTOS
D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler in Off-Off-Broadway D.C. Anderson and Corinna Sowers Adler
Laurie Beechman @ West Bank Cafe (11/12-11/12)Tracker
“poolsides” by jose sebastian alberdi in Off-Off-Broadway “poolsides” by jose sebastian alberdi
RED HOOK LOBSTER POUND (11/10-11/12)Tracker
Jill Senter's La Soiree in Off-Off-Broadway Jill Senter's La Soiree
Don’t Tell Mama (9/08-11/11)Tracker
Mario the Maker Magician in Off-Off-Broadway Mario the Maker Magician
SoHo Playhouse (11/04-12/30)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
The MotherF**ker With The Hat in Off-Off-Broadway The MotherF**ker With The Hat
The Heights Players (11/03-11/12)Tracker PHOTOS VIDEOS
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You