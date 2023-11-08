THE FAMILY SERENADE Written and Directed by James Jennings to Premiere At The ATA

The AMERICAN THEATRE OF ACTORS, one of the last of the original off-off Broadway movement theatres, will premiere a new play written and directed by its founding artistic director, James Jennings.

"THE FAMILY SERENADE" tells the story of well-meaning siblings "bright idea" to put Daniel and Josie - their ageed patranets -- in a retirement home. Quickly the idea began to look not-so-bright. Cast includes Travis Bergmann, Allison Landi, Thomas Kane, and Valerie O'Hara.

Performing November 21 - December 2

Nov 21, 22, 24 & 25 @ 8pm; Nov 26 @ 3pm; Nov 29, 30, Dec 1 & 2 @ 8pm

Tickets $20-$25 available HERE

Tickets also available at the door (cash only)

The American Theatre of Actors was founded in 1976 by James Jennings, who continues as its President and Artistic Director. It is a repertory theatre company consisting of 50 actors, 15 playwrights and 8 directors. Its purpose is to promote the development of new playwrights, directors and actors and provide them with a creative atmosphere in which to work without the pressures of commercial theatre.

The plays are dramas and comedies dealing with the social and ethical problems of contemporary society. Over 965 new works have been presented and more than 11,000 actors have worked at A.T.A., including Dennis Quaid, Bruce Willis, Danny Aiello, Dan Lauria, Chazz Palminteri, Kevin O'Connor, William Fichtner, Edie Falco and Kathryn Hahn.